Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America to Receive Essey Commitment to Cures Award From the ALS Community for Extensive Efforts and Collaboration in ALS Research, Development and Education

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) today announced the company will receive a 2019 Essey Commitment to Cures Award for furthering research and understanding of treatments for people living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The ALS Association Golden West Chapter will honor MTPA as well as feature original creative works from teens participating in the company's ALSO US™ program at the 2019 Champions for Care and a Cure celebration on Friday, Nov. 15, in San Francisco.

"Receiving this award is a meaningful honor for our team members who are deeply committed to those facing this disease," said Atsushi Fujimoto, President, MTPA. "We are grateful to work towards addressing the unmet needs of this community through our collaborations with the Golden West Chapter and other ALS Association chapters. Our greatest motivation has been, and continues to be, the people living with this disease, their families and their caregivers, which is why we are so appreciative of this recognition and excited that we have the opportunity to showcase the work of participants in our teen caregiver program, ALSO US."

At the ceremony, writer and poet Wendy Angulo, a mentor from the teen caregiver program, will read a poem written by Daniel Campbell, one of the program's five participants. Daniel's poem, entitled "ALS," tells his story as a young caregiver for his father who passed away from the disease in April 2018. In addition, the work of Kieran White, another participant in the program whose father was diagnosed with ALS seven years ago, will be showcased at the event. The ALS Association Golden West Chapter will publish Kieran's essay on his experience, entitled "ALS: A Rare Disease that Forever Changed my Life," in the event program book.

"The Golden West Chapter presents the Essey Commitment to Cures Award to individuals and companies who champion drug discovery and development in the relentless pursuit of treatments and cures for people with ALS and related diseases," said Fred Fisher, President and CEO of The ALS Association Golden West Chapter. "The leadership and employees of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. are deserving recipients of this award at our 2019 Champions for Care and a Cure celebration. The company's perseverance in ALS research and therapy development is inspiring and encouraging. We look forward to recognizing them for their generosity, expertise, vision and community partnership as together, we fight ALS on all fronts."

For more information on ALSO US, please visit alsousart.com.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.

Based in Jersey City, N.J., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation's (MTPC) 100 percent owned U.S. holding company, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Holdings America, Inc. MTPA is dedicated to delivering innovative products that address the unmet medical needs of patients in North America. It was established by MTPC to commercialize approved pharmaceutical products in North America with plans to expand its product line through collaborations with partners. For more information, please visit www.mt-pharma-america.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Overview of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC)

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, which was founded in 1678, has its headquarters in Doshomachi, Osaka, which is the birthplace of Japan's pharmaceutical industry. With business centered on ethical pharmaceuticals, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma is a well-established company and has the longest history of any listed company in Japan.1 In accordance with the corporate philosophy of "contributing to the healthier lives of people around the world through the creation of pharmaceuticals," the Company formulated the key concept of Open Up the Future under the Medium-Term Management Plan 2016-2020. Through the discovery of drugs that address unmet medical needs, centered on its priority disease areas — autoimmune diseases, diabetes and kidney diseases, central nervous system diseases, and vaccines — Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma will strive to contribute to the health of patients around the world. MTPC is the parent company of MTPA. For more information, go to http://www.mt-pharma.co.jp/.

