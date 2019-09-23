Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation Group Announces Presentation of Patient-Reported Results from Phase 2 ND0612 Study at International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation Group announced today the presentation of an analysis of secondary, patient-reported outcomes from a Phase 2 trial for ND0612, an investigational treatment for Parkinson's disease (PD) designed to continuously deliver carbidopa/levodopa (CD/LD) by subcutaneous infusion without surgery. In the trial, an improvement in measures for activities of daily living (ADL) and quality of life were reported among people receiving continuous 24-hour ND0612 treatment for 28 days, with over 70 percent of patients reporting an improvement in overall clinical status as early as day three. These findings were presented at the 23rd International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders® in Nice, France, being held September 22-26, 2019.

"Many people with Parkinson's disease take multiple doses of oral CD/LD as their disease progresses, which can cause additional motor fluctuations that may be debilitating and contribute to poor quality of life," said Atsushi Fujimoto, President, MTPA. "The data presented at MDS add to the body of research on ND0612, which is being studied as the first non-surgical option designed to provide continuous delivery of CD/LD for Parkinson's disease patients experiencing motor fluctuations. We look forward to gaining additional insights on this investigational treatment through the Phase 3 study, which is now enrolling."

The 28-day randomized, parallel-group, open label, blinded-rater Phase 2 study enrolled 38 patients (1:1) to two dosing regimens of ND0612. Supplemental oral CD/LD was used as needed. Patient-reported outcomes were measured using the Unified Parkinson Disease Rating Scale (UPDRS) Part II (ADL) at day 28 and the Parkinson's disease Questionnaire (PDQ-39) at day 27. In addition, patients self-rated their impression of improvement at days three and 28.

Patients in the continuous 24-hour ND0612 treatment group reported a statistically significant change in UPDRS ADL score compared to baseline (-2.9; p=0.02). Quality of life improved in the 24-hour ND0612 treatment group (-7.5 mean change in PDQ-39 vs. baseline; p=0.02). Patients reported improvement in six out of eight PDQ-39 quality of life domains, including bodily discomfort, activities of daily living, emotional wellbeing, mobility, communication and stigma.

"We are encouraged by the patient-reported outcomes with ND0612, which show the potential impact of stabilizing CD/LD levels with continuous treatment on a variety of clinical, daily living and quality of life measures," said Sheila Oren, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer, NeuroDerm, Ltd. "We are proud of the research behind ND0612 to date and committed to learning more about this investigational treatment for people with fluctuating Parkinson's disease through the recently initiated Phase 3 study."

The study design for the Phase 3 BouNDless trial was also presented at the MDS meeting. The trial, investigating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of ND0612 compared to oral immediate-release CD/LD, is currently recruiting people with PD who are experiencing motor fluctuations.

In August 2019, the first of approximately 300 participants was enrolled in the BouNDless study. To be eligible, patients' symptoms must be no longer controlled by conventional treatments (an average of at least 2.5 hours of motor fluctuations daily, with a minimum of 2 hours every day in the "OFF" state during waking hours). The primary objective of the study, which will be conducted at approximately 120 sites globally, is to determine the effect of ND0612 on daily "GOOD ON" time (defined as the sum of "ON" time without dyskinesia and "ON" time with non-troublesome dyskinesia), as measured by a self-reported patient diary assessing motor function. Further details are available at https://www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04006210).

About Motor Fluctuations

Motor fluctuations are alterations between periods of being "ON," during which a person with Parkinson's disease experiences a response to medication and symptoms are controlled, and being "OFF," which often is a debilitating reemergence of motor symptoms such as tremor, rigidity, slowness of movement, as well as impaired balance and falls.1,2

