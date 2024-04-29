MITSUI & CO., LTD. MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN NEW YORK-BASED CYBERSECURITY SERVICE PROVIDER, REDPOINT CYBERSECURITY LLC

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui") announced its strategic entry into the US cybersecurity market through a strategic investment in Redpoint Cybersecurity LLC ("Redpoint"), a services provider of end-to-end cyber security and threat response solutions. This is the latest step in Mitsui's effort to broaden its global cybersecurity presence following a successful entry into the Southeast Asian market in April 2023 via an investment in LGMS, a prominent cybersecurity service provider in Malaysia. As one of Japan's leading global conglomerates, Mitsui will leverage its knowledge, trusted network, and capital capability to accelerate Redpoint's growth in support of their clients' most pressing cyber challenges.

Redpoint is a leader in the current digital transformation arena, where embracing technology is essential for businesses and fuels innovation across various industries. The rapid advancements in technology, including AI, have led to the emergence of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, in which Redpoint's team is well-versed. This evolution in technology has created a pervasive challenge for organizations, highlighting the critical importance of cybersecurity in safeguarding against these emerging risks and ensuring long term sustainability.

Redpoint's team of military-grade cyber talent includes professionals with decades of Nation-State experience in cyber operations that allows them to apply their knowledge from the attacker perspective to facilitate efficient, effective, and scalable responses to the ever-changing threat landscape. Redpoint has been entrenched in the cyber insurance market, partnering with many of the leading cyber insurers, brokers and counsel to assist victims of cyber-attacks in reducing their loss exposures and speeding their recoveries. "Our future-focused approach gives our clients the confidence of a secure environment so they can accelerate business innovation, transformation, and growth," said Russell Safirstein, CEO of Redpoint Cybersecurity. "The joining of efforts with a global leader such as Mitsui only further enhances our combined ability to meet this growing need in the marketplace."

"We approach security as the starting point for delivering the outcomes that leading global organizations demand. Our end-to-end security solutions combine deep domain and industry expertise with a future-focused approach that encompasses advisory, transformation, and managed services. We offer the foresight and expertise to solve your most complex challenges. We are redefining the future of data protection by securing data from code to application, to device and cloud," said Tab Bradshaw, COO of Redpoint Cybersecurity.

About Mitsui

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. is a global trading and investment company with a presence in more than 60 countries and a diverse business portfolio covering a wide range of industries.

The company identifies, develops, and grows its businesses in partnership with a global network of trusted partners including world leading companies, combining its geographic and cross-industry strengths to create long-term sustainable value for its stakeholders.

Mitsui has set three key strategic initiatives for its current Medium-term Management Plan: supporting industries to grow and evolve with stable supplies of resources and materials, and providing infrastructure; promoting a global transition to low-carbon and renewable energy; and empowering people to lead healthy lives through the delivery of quality healthcare and access to good nutrition.

About Redpoint Cybersecurity

Redpoint Cybersecurity is a human-led, technology-enabled managed cybersecurity provider specializing in Digital Forensics Incident Response, proactive cyberattack prevention with services that include threat hunting, ethical hacking, penetration testing, and compromise assessments. Redpoint goes one step further than other cybersecurity providers. Our competencies are in military intelligence and cyber security, and that means we prepare our clients for advanced persistent threats for maximum protection.

For more information on Redpoint Cybersecurity, contact Russell Safirstein at 212.863.1231 or via email at [email protected] and visit redpointcyber.com.

SOURCE Redpoint Cybersecurity