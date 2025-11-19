Mitsui Fudosan America's Vision for 1251 Avenue of the Americas Achieves Nearly 200,000 Square Feet of New Leasing

"Mitsui Fudosan America has redefined Midtown office space with a strategic $100 million-plus reinvestment into one of the most iconic buildings in Midtown Manhattan," said John Kessler, CEO of Mitsui Fudosan America. "By curating elevated amenities, providing premier dining and inspiring communal outdoor space, we've proudly created a workplace that attracts best-in-class tenants and solidifies the building as one of the city's most sought-after addresses."

The leasing momentum is a combination of new office leases, renewals and expansions, including:

Trust Company of the West , which executed a long-term renewal and expansion totaling 80,200 square feet across the 47th and 48th floors.

, which executed a long-term renewal and expansion totaling 80,200 square feet across the 47th and 48th floors. McGuireWoods , which signed a long-term extension and expansion totaling 75,000 square feet, maintaining its footprint on the 20th floor and expanding onto the 21st floor.

, which signed a long-term extension and expansion totaling 75,000 square feet, maintaining its footprint on the 20th floor and expanding onto the 21st floor. RBC, which signed a long-term lease for 42,900 square feet across the 36th floor, relocating from 1211 Avenue of the Americas.

Slater Traaen, Senior Director at Mitsui Fudosan America, added, "Our vision for 1251 Avenue of the Americas has been to redefine what a timeless office experience means in today's world by blending classic prestige with modern innovation. We've focused on creating an environment that fosters connection, creativity and well-being, where multiple generations can find common ground and thrive. The strong leasing momentum this has built reflects not only the importance of making this investment but also celebrates the strength of our building's community."

Newmark President, New York Tri-State Region David Falk, along with Vice Chairman Pete Shimkin, Executive Managing Director Eric Cagner and Associate Claire Koeppel, serve as the exclusive leasing agents at the building and represented ownership in lease negotiations.

Mitsui Fudosan America's substantial reinvestment and repositioning strategy has transformed 1251 Avenue of the Americas into a fully integrated workplace destination. The building now features a newly delivered executive lounge and conference center on the concourse level, designed with high-end finishes to rival other premier Midtown offerings. In addition, a tenant-only terrace lounge on the seventh floor provides outdoor conferencing and gathering space with AV capabilities, an outdoor kitchen and bar and soft seating, complemented by an indoor welcome center currently under development.

Mitsui Fudosan America has also curated a dining program that introduces several high-profile concepts to the building. This includes the U.S. flagship of Rome-based restaurant Ginger, a white-tablecloth concept serving Italian and Mediterranean cuisine; Duke Café, which opened its 10,000-square-foot flagship location earlier this year; and Double Knot, an upcoming two-level Japanese restaurant and lounge that will provide tenants and visitors with an upscale dining and social experience.

Located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, 1251 Avenue of the Americas offers direct access to Rockefeller Center, premier retail and dining and exceptional transit connectivity. With expansive floor plates, abundant natural light and a curated amenity and dining experience, the property continues to attract leading global firms seeking a world-class workplace destination.

About Mitsui Fudosan America

Mitsui Fudosan America, Inc. (MFA) is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's largest real estate company, Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., a publicly-traded company with approximately $65.2 billion (¥9.8 trillion, as of March 2025) of assets. MFA is responsible for Mitsui Fudosan's real estate investment and development activities in North America, and is headquartered in New York, with branch offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas and Honolulu. MFA has been an active investor in the United States since the 1970s, with a focus on the East and West Coasts and the Sun Belt. MFA's portfolio currently includes over 5,000 apartments, with an additional 5,000 units in development; almost 10 million square feet of commercial space, with almost 4 million square feet in development; and over 740 hotel rooms.

SOURCE Mitsui Fudosan America, Inc.