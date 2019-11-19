Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Selects dotData to Power New "MS1 Brain" AI Platform

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- dotData, the first and only company focused on delivering full-cycle data science automation and operationalization for the enterprise, today announced that Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co., Ltd., a member of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. ('MS&AD Insurance Group'), has selected dotData Enterprise to power a new digital platform that will use data science and AI to optimize customer value and utilization of its products and services. The new platform, named "MS1 Brain," will be launched in February 2020.

The MS1 Brain platform will analyze customer data, such as contract details and history, accident information, and lifestyle changes, to predict customer needs and offer the best products and services to meet those needs. The platform will also help generate more targeted customer communications, including personalized videos on products and services. MS1 Brain utilizes many AI models for its intelligent predictions, and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance selected dotData Enterprise to accelerate model development and increase the transparency of AI-decisions.

"We aim to become an insurance company that is chosen and trusted by customers, and will continue to strive to improve quality using advanced digital technology," said Mr. Shinichiro Funabiki, Senior Executive Officer, CIO, CISO, and CDO of MS&AD Insurance Group. "By using the dotData platform, data science projects can be delivered 10 times faster compared to our traditional approach. With dotData, MS&AD Insurance Group can develop more advanced AI use cases and deliver a better experience and values to our customers."

dotData is the only platform that combines AI-powered feature engineering and AutoML to automate the full life-cycle of the data science process, from source data through feature engineering to implementation of machine learning in production. dotData's AI-powered feature engineering automatically applies data transformation, cleansing, normalization, aggregation, and combination and transforms hundreds of tables with complex relationships and billions of rows into a single feature table, automating the most manual data science projects.

"We are proud that dotData is selected as one of the key components in the innovative MS1 Brain platform and has proved, with the top insurance company, its value and capability to transform insurance business," said Ryohei Fujimaki, Ph.D., CEO and founder of dotData. "dotData will enable Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance to generate deeper insights on the needs of its customers, in order to help improve its customer communications and increase product utilization. We look forward to collaborating with the Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance team on its innovative MS1 Brain platform to accelerate the digital transformation of MS&AD Insurance Group with our data science automation."

For more information or a demo of dotData's AI-powered Data Science Automation Platform, please visit dotData.com .

About dotData

dotData is the first and only company focused on full-cycle data science automation. Fortune 500 organizations around the world use dotData to accelerate their ML and AI projects and deliver higher business value. dotData's automated data science platform speeds time to value by accelerating, democratizing, augmenting and operationalizing the entire data science process, from raw business data through data and feature engineering to machine learning in production. With solutions designed to cater to the needs of both data scientists as well as citizen data scientists, dotData provides unmatched value across the entire organization.

dotData's unique AI-powered feature engineering delivers actionable business insights from relational, transactional, temporal, geo-locational, and text data. dotData has been recognized as a leader by Forrester in the 2019 New Wave for AutoML platforms. dotData has also been recognized as the "best machine learning platform" for 2019 by the AI breakthrough awards and was named an "emerging vendor to watch" by CRN in the big data space. For more information, visit www.dotdata.com , and join the conversation on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is a leading global insurance organization, engaging in the management of its group companies which are Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co., Ltd., Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd. and others. The mission of MS&AD Insurance Group is to contribute to the development of a vibrant society and help secure a sound future for the world. MS&AD Insurance Group enables safety and peace of mind through the world-leading insurance and financial services business to customers in 47 countries and jurisdictions.

About MS1 Brain : https://www.ms-ins.com/news/fy2019/pdf/1101_2.pdf

