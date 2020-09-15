MittGroup Selected as 2020 Best Places to Work

HOUSTON, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based company MittGroup has been selected as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work list by the Houston Business Journal. In MittGroup's first year of business, they have quickly become one of the fastest-growing companies in the country.

Led by up-and-coming CEO Grant Mitterlehner, the future of the company looks brighter than ever, with plans to open offices in Dallas and Austin by the fourth quarter of this year.

MittGroup

MittGroup is a sales and marketing firm that specializes in the renewable energy space. They partner with some of the top solar companies in the nation to deliver nationwide installs for residential and commercial properties. Growing at a rapid pace, MittGroup is on track to install almost 2 megawatts of solar in 2020.

"This is a testament to how great of a team we have; a company is only as good as its people, so we are extremely honored to receive this award," said Grant Mitterlehner, the company's CEO. Grant Mitterlehner has quickly made a name for himself as one of the top young CEOs in the country, at just 25 years of age he has become a rising star in the industry. Continue to keep an eye out for what is next for MittGroup as they continue to scale the company nationwide.

