MittGroup Selected as Best Places To Work for the 2nd Consecutive Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row MittGroup has been selected for the Houston Business Journal's Best Places to Work for 2021. MittGroup is a residential and commercial solar company based out of Texas that services customers across the United States. In just the past year, MittGroup has more than doubled its workforce, while surpassing its 2020 revenue by the end of the 2nd quarter of this year. In addition to MittGroup's financial success, CEO Grant Mitterlehner is extremely proud of the tremendous growth as well as the incredible culture the company has created in the past year

"Receiving this recognition for the second year in a row is a huge honor. I am extremely proud of our teams' efforts in 2021 as well as continuing the push for renewable energy at a national level," says Mitterlehner.

The Houston Business Journal surveys employees from hundreds of companies across the south Texas region to rank them each year. The feedback from employees is 100% anonymous, then ranked accordingly based on the information received from the surveys. The information provided through the extensive questions are used to display how each employee views the company, while also observing their well-being and happiness in the workplace.

MittGroup is expected to clear over five megawatts of solar in 2021, with plans to continue its growth strategy into next year. After the White House's call for solar to be nearly half of the countries electricity supply by 2050, the company expects the solar market to continue to grow at an astounding rate. For more information on solar, visit MittGroup.Net.

