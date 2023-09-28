Mitto Expands Access to the Power of WhatsApp for Sales and Marketing Through Oracle Marketplace

28 Sep, 2023

Mitto

28 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

Mitto's WhatsApp Business integration allows Oracle Responsys users to engage and support customers at scale.

ZURICH, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitto, a leading provider of global omnichannel communications solutions, announced today that it now offers users of Oracle Responsys easy connectivity to WhatsApp Business through the Oracle Marketplace. As a strategic partner of the Oracle Responsys platform, brands can leverage Mitto's powerful WhatsApp Business solution to engage over two billion customers across 190 countries worldwide.

Mitto's WhatsApp Business tools and advanced AI-powered routing platform enable businesses to expand their international reach cost-effectively, delight customers with dynamic and interactive messages that support up to 1,000 characters, and deepen trust with personalized, one-to-one conversations that feature end-to-end encryption, keeping sensitive information secure.

Doubling as a marketing and support channel, sales and marketing teams can use WhatsApp Business to implement campaigns, answer inquiries with automated responses, resolve issues, and send updates and alerts. With almost 98% open rates, 60% click rates, and 80% of WhatsApp messages read in the first five minutes, businesses can drive ROI while fostering closer connections with new and existing customers.

WhatsApp also supports two-way conversations, allowing customers to contact brands directly.

Mitto's Oracle Responsys integration capabilities make it simple for businesses to add WhatsApp to their omnichannel marketing strategies from a single, intuitive platform. Oracle's intelligent, cross-channel platform enables marketers to build personalized campaigns tailored to customers' unique preferences, pain points, and interests. 

"We are excited to be an Oracle Marketplace vendor. WhatsApp is a remarkably powerful channel, and we firmly believe that it should be accessible to all companies, both large and small. Mitto's Oracle Responsys integration capabilities do just that and let marketers and sales teams unlock the power of WhatsApp Business to engage and support customers across the globe. This helps businesses succeed and guarantees customers will enjoy the best experiences possible," said Andrea Giacomini, CEO of Mitto.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

About Mitto

Mitto is a leading provider of global, omnichannel communications solutions, supporting business growth with advanced customer engagement technology and messaging enablement. Offering easy-to-integrate SMS, Voice, and Chat App APIs, next-generation business messaging, and end-to-end phone number management, Mitto's platform ensures the world's largest brands and MNOs are ready for what's next. Follow Mitto on Twitter: @mittoglobal

