Mitto Expands Direct Connectivity to All Mobile Carriers in Switzerland

ZUG, Switzerland, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitto , a leading provider of global omnichannel communications solutions, today announced it delivers routing of business messaging into Switzerland directly through all of the country's mobile carrier networks (MNOs). In establishing strategic relationships with all Swiss MNOs, the company secures widespread direct connectivity for customers seeking fast and reliable omnichannel reach to consumers in the region.

This latest carrier relationship growth builds upon Mitto's expansive MNO partner ecosystem to accelerate the realization of fast, high-quality customer engagement via omnichannel communications worldwide for international brands. Other news includes direct connectivity to the top three MNOs in Japan .

"Swiss consumers enjoy a particularly high buying power, which makes the country ripe for greater omnichannel messaging deployment. Business messaging across SMS, chat apps, and others enables global companies to reach their customer base with important sales, marketing or support interactions right at their fingertips," said Andrea Giacomini, CEO of Mitto. "Through this expanded direct connectivity In Switzerland we are delighted to now bring our infrastructure for delivering dependable omnichannel solutions to the region, bolstering business-to-customer reach and engagement in the market."

With a decade of experience enhancing omnichannel messaging through quality technologies, an advanced routing platform, and strategic direct partnerships with hundreds of operators throughout the world, Mitto enables optimized communications experiences for the entire ecosystem of MNOs, messaging aggregators, global brands, and consumers.

