Mitto Expands Direct Connectivity to Top Three MNOs in Japan

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitto , a leading provider of global omnichannel communications solutions, today announced it delivers secure routing of A2P SMS into 90% of Japan. In combination with its existing carrier relationships with KDDI and NTT, today Mitto added a new partnership with BBIX, Inc., a subsidiary of SoftBank Corp., establishing the company as an elite provider of direct connectivity to the top three MNOs in Japan.

The new deal with BBIX will further secure quality of incoming SMS traffic with exclusive routing through authorized and legitimate providers. Mitto meets the requirements of a trusted A2P SMS partner due to its experience servicing global customers and patented, owned technology, which was specially designed to ensure security and service quality worldwide. Under the partnership, Mitto will manage SMS traffic in Japan for international brands as well as local enterprises.

"As the world's third-largest economy with consumers open and willing to adopt new trends and technologies, Japan is ripe for greater A2P messaging deployment as part of global companies' customer engagement strategies," said Andrea Giacomini, CEO of Mitto. "Through this latest partnership with BBIX, we are delighted to now support the top three carriers in their efforts to optimize business-to-customer reach and interactions in this region, using our technological infrastructure built for delivering dependable and legitimate A2P SMS."

"Reliable delivery from a trusted source plays a big role in ensuring A2P SMS messaging will become an increasingly trustworthy and commercially viable telecommunications channel in Japan," said Michikazu Fukuchi, Executive Vice President, Board Director and COO of BBIX. "Mitto's global experience and routing technology, with a strong blend of security and quality features, makes them the perfect partner for large-scale A2P message delivery on our network that we can rest easy about."

With nearly a decade of experience enhancing A2P routes through quality tech support, partnerships with over 250 operators and a number of exclusive direct connections, Mitto enables the best network performance and security to heighten value for the entire ecosystem of MNOs, A2P aggregators and global brands.

