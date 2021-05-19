Mitto Expands Messaging Channel Portfolio With Addition of Viber Business, Extending Consumer Reach for Enterprises Across the Globe

ZURICH, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitto , a leading provider of global omnichannel communications solutions, today announced the Mitto platform has added Viber Business, a group messaging app utilized by more than 1 billion users worldwide. With the addition of Viber Business, Mitto provides enterprises with yet another channel to increase their regional and global reach, drive meaningful conversations and connect with customers no matter where they are located.

According to Viber, 90% of consumers want to message with businesses, over half are more likely to buy from a company they can contact via a messaging app and 96% of messages are read within three minutes on mobile devices. With more than 1 billion users across 193 countries — largely in the CIS, CEE, Southeast Asia, Middle East and MENA regions — and more than 7 million user interactions every minute, Viber offers brands an effective tool in their omnichannel customer engagement mix, enabling them to attract, interact, transact and stay in contact via the tremendous power of messaging in a digital-first world.

"As borders continue to blur, nearly every business is now a global business and thus must continue to engage with their increasingly global customers on a range of channels and in ways that continue to drive value and loyalty," said Andrea Giacomini, CEO of Mitto. "With the addition of Viber Business, Mitto is enabling these brands to expand their global reach and empowering them to have meaningful interactions with their customers. By adding this additional channel, Mitto continues to offer the deepest and most complete omnichannel communications platform that helps brands meet their customers exactly where they are in today's digital world."

Mitto customers can leverage Viber Business features (including text, images, files and CTA buttons) within both the Business Messages and Chatbot options available through API integration or via pre-built, easy-to-use Mitto dashboards. Use cases span the customer journey and include marketing, transactional and support.

With rich message content, extended character limits, deeper delivery insights and other functions not available with standard SMS, Viber Business offers enterprises not only extended reach but a complementary tool to build into an advanced omnichannel customer engagement strategy.

Viber Business adds another core engagement channel to Mitto's expanding platform. Mitto enables brands to communicate with customers across SMS (including Verified SMS by Google), WhatsApp, RCS, and voice as well as Google Business Messages and its recently launched Conversations tool that helps brands manage two-way communications across all channels within a single pre-built, no-code platform.

Viber Business will be available through direct API integration as well as via Mitto's Campaign Manager and Conversations solutions. For more information, please visit mitto.ch .

