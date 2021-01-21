Mitto Launches Conversations, a Single Interface for Omnichannel Customer Communications

ZURICH, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitto , a leading provider of global omnichannel communications solutions, today announced Mitto Conversations, a new solution that empowers brands to seamlessly and more efficiently manage omnichannel customer communications within a single pre-built, no-code platform. With Conversations, brands can facilitate rich, engaging and secure two-way conversations that build brand loyalty and trust while reducing customer churn, development time, and support costs.

Mitto Conversations provides businesses with a single unified inbox for all customer engagement channels and a wide range of content, including messaging, videos and emojis, giving brands the channel and content flexibility required to effectively engage today's consumers. Conversations democratizes customer engagement, giving anyone from customer support to experience teams access to a single tool and a variety of communications channels to immediately reach and interact with customers for more natural, personalized two-way conversations.

"As customer attention moves towards the channels they feel most comfortable with, brands today are challenged with meeting customers wherever they are, not where brands want them to be," said Andrea Giacomini, CEO of Mitto. "This is why we built Mitto Conversations, to give brands of all sizes an easy-to-use, pre-built interface that provides the flexibility and ease to have meaningful, secure and personalized conversations with their customers anywhere they are while maintaining the consistent brand voice an omnichannel engagement strategy enables."

Mitto Conversations supports most major chat and messaging apps, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Apple Business Chat and SMS. The no-code web-based user interface platform does not require API integration, weaving easily into any technology platform and workflow -- including CRM tools -- for swift deployment and scalability without heavy investment in development resources or prior development knowledge.

For more information on Mitto Conversations , please visit mitto.ch

About Mitto:

Mitto is a leading provider of global, omnichannel communications solutions, supporting business growth with advanced customer engagement technology and messaging enablement. Offering easy-to-integrate SMS, Voice, and Chat App APIs, next-generation business messaging, and end-to-end phone number management, Mitto's platform ensures the world's largest brands and MNOs are ready for what's next. Follow Mitto on Twitter: @ mittoglobal

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Mitto