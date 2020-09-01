MITx MicroMasters® Program in Finance sees record enrollment

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The MIT Sloan School of Management recently announced record enrollment in the MITx MicroMasters® Program in Finance. To date, more than 50,000 participants from 175 countries have enrolled in classes in the program, which launches on Sept. 30 after delays arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. MIT Sloan Prof. Egor Matveyev, who was appointed associate faculty director of the program, will cohost a webinar about the program for prospective students as well as enrolled learners on Sept. 18.

"The MITx MicroMasters® Program in Finance is designed to meet the growing demand for the skills and expertise required for a career in finance. It is built on the curriculum of the MIT Sloan Master of Finance Program, so regardless of where you are in the world, online learners have access to the same high-quality content and assessments as our on-campus graduate students," says Matveyev.

MIT Sloan Prof. Leonid Kogan, who teaches in the MITx MicroMasters® Program in Finance and is cohosting the webinar, says, "Modern finance began at MIT and we are looking forward to sharing our unique approach to finance education in this program. While the pandemic delayed our start date by a few months, it also highlights the importance of developing our content to make it as accessible as possible for learners around the world."

He adds, "I'm excited to work with Prof. Matveyev, who has a breadth of experience teaching finance and is committed to developing a top-quality program that will give participants the knowledge and skills needed for success in their finance careers."

The MITx MicroMasters® Program in Finance was created with MITx at MIT Open Learning. The program includes a bundle of five finance online courses taught by MIT Sloan faculty on the edX platform. All five courses mirror on-campus graduate-level MIT coursework and cover topics such as: modern finance, financial accounting, mathematical methods for quantitative finance, and derivative markets. Students will gain a comprehensive understanding of global markets and learn to apply critical financial theories, models, and frameworks across all areas of finance.

Learners who complete and pass each course may apply to the MIT Sloan Master of Finance Program and, upon acceptance, earn credit for work performed online. This educational pathway allows learners to complete the Master's degree quicker, with only two terms spent on campus at MIT.

The MITx MicroMasters® Program in Finance is designed for current college students, recent graduates, and early to mid-stage professionals interested in developing a deeper understanding in finance.

Matveyev explains, "This program will help current students and early-stage professionals differentiate themselves in the job market and help mid-career professionals accelerate their careers. It also provides interested students with a practical pathway to a Masters of Finance from MIT or other universities."

Heidi Pickett, assistant dean of the MIT Sloan Master of Finance Program, notes that the MITx MicroMasters® in Finance Program also offers a business-to-business model for companies interested in building the online classes into their training programs. Other universities can also utilize the program to supplement their curriculums. "This is a great opportunity for organizations to offer employees and students the benefits of learning from MIT," she says.

The MITx MicroMasters® Program in Finance starts Sept. 30, 2020. Learners can continue to enroll in the 1st course, Foundations of Modern Finance I, until November 4, 2020. For more information and to enroll, visit: Micromasters.mit.edu/fin

To participate in the Sept. 18 webinar, register at: https://micromasters.mit.edu/fin/webinars/

The edX platform for education and learning was founded by MIT and Harvard. A global nonprofit, edX transforms traditional education, removing the barriers of cost, location, and access. Home to more than 20 million learners, edX delivers courses on topics ranging from data and computer science to leadership and finance.

The MIT Sloan School of Management is where smart, independent leaders come together to solve problems, create new organizations, and improve the world. Learn more at mitsloan.mit.edu.

For further information, contact:



Paul Denning or Patricia Favreau Director of Media Relations

Associate Director of Media Relations (617) 253-0576

617-253-3492 [email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE MIT Sloan School of Management

Related Links

http://www.mitsloan.mit.edu

