MITY Announces The Appointment Of A New CEO

OREM, Utah, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Tony R. Smith has been appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of MITY Inc., the global market leader of professionally designed, highly durable banquet, meeting, event and dining furniture.

"Tony's rich experience is going to benefit us greatly in our efforts to create innovative new products and reach new markets," said Christopher Galbraith, president of MITY. "We are excited to leverage his background in the mattress industry to shape our strategy and better serve the needs of our customers."

Smith has more than 25 years of experience leading high performing teams in sales, marketing, product development and manufacturing. He served as CEO and president for International Bedding Company, COO for Sealy Canada, and president of sales for Serta Simmons Bedding Corporation.

"It's an honor to join the MITY family and I'm proud to be in a position to lead and contribute to the company's success," said Smith. "We make terrific products that provide value and service to our customers across so many industries."

As the new CEO, Smith will strive to deliver innovative products that have style and value and continue to grow MITY's presence in all the markets the company serves.

"I am committed to being a good listener and inspiring my teams to work harder than any other company to understand our customers and earn their support and business," said Smith. "At MITY we have the opportunity to really make a difference for our customers and the people they serve—and that is something to be excited about!"

The MITY family of products includes durable furniture brands MityLite, Holsag, Bertolini, XpressPort and Broda. MityLite manufactures award-winning and professionally designed furniture products for the global, commercial marketplace. Holsag builds furniture for the senior living, healthcare, education and hospitality markets. XpressPort is a leader in storage and transportation products for the public assembly and hospitality markets. Bertolini manufactures comfortable and durable seating for the worship market. Broda delivers a unique line of tilt-in-space positioning wheelchairs for senior living and healthcare. The company is based in Orem, Utah and has manufacturing operations in Lindsay, Ontario; Kitchener, Ontario; and Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Visit mityinc.com for more information.

