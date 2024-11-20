Mitzi Hatori Appointed Chief Marketing Officer of AR Franchising, Inc.

Driving AR Homes® Forward with Proven Vision and Commitment to Consumer Experience

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AR Franchising, Inc., franchisor of the prestigious AR Homes® brand, proudly announces the promotion of Mitzi Hatori to Chief Marketing Officer. In her new role, Hatori will lead strategic initiatives to strengthen AR Homes®' market position, ensuring a seamless consumer experience and fostering innovation across both its franchise network and direct-to-consumer channels.

Hatori brings over 15 years of expertise in marketing for homebuilding and development sectors. Since joining AR Franchising, Inc. in 2020 as Vice President of Marketing, she has redefined the brand by aligning the company's vision with a consumer-centric approach. Her strategic leadership has consistently focused on enhancing the AR Homes® brand through integrated efforts that prioritize customer experience and brand relevance. Her strategic leadership has not only driven impactful campaigns but has also garnered significant recognition for AR Homes®, including a Gold Award for "Best Website" from The Nationals, sponsored by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). Her commitment to excellence extends across digital and print initiatives alike. Under her direction, AR Living magazine has also received high honors, winning the Platinum Hermes Creative Award and an ADDY Award. These accomplishments underscore Hatori's dedication to creating award-winning brand experiences that resonate deeply with consumers, franchisees, and industry professionals.

"Mitzi's impact on our brand and organization has been profound," said Don Whetro, CEO of AR Franchising, Inc. "Her commitment to advancing our vision and her ability to align our brand with consumer expectations make her the ideal leader to drive AR Homes® into the future."

Beyond marketing, Hatori oversees the brand strategy for product design, ensuring AR Homes® delivers a cohesive experience for both the franchise network and direct-to-consumer audiences. Her integrated approach positions AR Homes® as a leader in the custom homebuilding industry, focused on exceptional quality, innovative design, and elevated customer experience.

About AR Homes®

Founded in 1978 by award-winning homebuilder Arthur Rutenberg, AR Homes® is a legendary name in homebuilding, known for exceptional design, quality craftsmanship, and timeless value. AR Homes® operates through independently owned and operated franchises in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia, with expansion expected in additional markets.

For more information about AR Homes® and AR Franchising, Inc., please visit www.ARHomes.com and www.ARFranchising.com.

Contact:

Marli Wills

Marketing Manager

AR Franchising, Inc.

727-536-5900

[email protected]

SOURCE AR Franchising, Inc.