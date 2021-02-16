Miura Golf Introduces PI-401, Bringing Miura Quality to Golfers of All Skill Levels

Miura Golf today introduced the PI-401, the first player improvement iron in the distinguished Japanese manufacturer's history.

The PI-401 makes it possible for golfers of all levels to experience the renowned sound, feel and performance of a Miura iron. The forged face and cast body meld the latest performance enhancing technology with six decades of clubmaking craftsmanship to produce maximal distance and forgiveness.

The PI-401 is masterfully crafted under the supervision of the Miura family. Discerning golfers can preorder the PI-401 at www.miuragolf.com .

When Katsuhiro Miura first began forging irons in 1957, he dedicated his career to refining the classic iron. He has since been joined by sons Shinei and Yoshitaka, and the multigenerational collaboration has produced the finest premium clubs in the game.

"We have created an exceptional iron that goes higher, straighter, and further than any club we've ever produced, all while maintaining our family's standards for design and performance," said Shinei Miura, who now leads the factory in Himeji, Japan that bears his family's name. "Using two different materials, we were able to manipulate weight distribution in the PI-401 and introduce a club that is worthy of bearing the Miura name."

"The Miura family doesn't design clubs based on market trends; Miura irons are produced solely by the pace of inspiration," said Hoyt McGarity, CEO of Miura Golf. "After years of monitoring the evolution of technological innovation, the family finally felt comfortable stepping into this equipment category, designing an iron without compromise that is the perfect gateway to the Miura lineup."

The PI-401 is designed to help golfers get the best out of their game. By delivering minimal offset at address, the club head frames the ball comfortably, inspiring confidence and control. The two-piece construction has enabled Miura Golf to optimize the thickness of the club face. Made from Premium S35C carbon steel, the 3.6mm ultra-thin face allows for an enlarged sweet spot generating faster ball speed, higher trajectory, and further distance. All without compromising the sensory feedback golfers covet.

Using a cast 8620 soft steel body, the dual-material iron bears a larger head and wider sole for more forgiveness with an even distribution of weight throughout the club. The widened sole with four separate angles improves turf interaction with less resistance and is consistent in a range of conditions.

McGarity added: "The Miura family understands the scrutiny that comes with lofty expectations earned over six decades of craftsmanship. With the PI-401, we are finally able to deliver the tangible performance of Miura equipment to golfers of every skill level in a new design that'll feel distinctly familiar in the hands of anyone who has played Miura irons before."

The set of clubs runs 4-9, PW, and GW, and retails for $330 per iron. Golfers can purchase the PI-401, and all other Miura products, at authorized club fitters around the globe or fully assembled at www.Miuragolf.com .

Learn more about the Miura process by watching the documentary Discovering Perfection: The Miura Story.

About Miura Golf

Miura Golf makes the world's finest forged golf clubs, which are designed and manufactured by the Miura family in their factory in Himeji, Japan. The entire family works hands-on in the factory and continues to carry on the Miura legacy.

World-renowned craftsman Katsuhiro Miura began hand-crafting and grinding irons in 1957 and has created one of the most-respected brands in the golf industry. Miura's endless quest for the perfect club has brought to the world more than 10 product series, a number that grows as the next generation of the Miura family – led by sons Shinei and Yoshitaka – continue their meticulous refinement and evolution of product lines. Each club is individually handcrafted and will never be mass-produced, as generations of steel-making skill and passion bring us the world's finest golf clubs.

About 8AM Golf

Miura Golf is a part of the 8AM Golf family. 8AM Golf was created by golf entrepreneur and GOLF publisher Howard Milstein as the holding company that oversees his golf companies—all of which are dedicated to helping golfers at every level enjoy the game more. In addition to Miura Golf, other 8AM Golf companies include GOLF Magazine and Golf.com ; the Nicklaus Companies (in partnership with Jack Nicklaus); True Spec Golf , a brand-agnostic club-fitting company that has fit more than 30,000 golfers worldwide; GolfLogix , the most-downloaded GPS app in golf; Club Conex , a global leader in the design and manufacturing of adjustable golf club adapter systems; and, Chirp , a free-to-play gaming app that lets you compete with friends by wagering on the outcome of pro golf tournaments, rounds, and shots.

