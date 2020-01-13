Miura Golf Introduces the TC-201

Inspired by Miura's top-selling iron in Japan, the CB-1008, Shinei and Yoshitaka Miura have expanded on their father Katsuhiro's original blueprint for the forged clubhead. The TC-201 features progressive weighting with each club perfectly complementing the next one in the bag. Long irons feature heightened toe and heel weight for added forgiveness, with a lower center of gravity for higher ball-flight and soft landing on greens.

The smooth connection from hosel to the top-line of the clubface rests easily behind the ball, appearing blade-like at address. Slightly changing to a higher center of gravity in the short irons creates a lower trajectory and more control on shorter shots as one works through the set.

Constant weight toward the heel and toe helps with off-center shots. The sole design contributes significantly to the playability and forgiveness of this club, and the minimal offset paired with the top line at address, inspires confidence in a wide variety of golf swings and skill sets.

The improvements made to the TC-201 serve as the perfect complement to the classic Miura blade, the MB-101 , released in October 2019.

"The TC-201s are a cavity back five years in the making," said Hoyt McGarity, CEO of Miura Golf. "They are a testament to the Miura family's dedication to perfection in craftsmanship, and are the most anticipated Miura irons in recent memory."

Forged from premium S25C soft carbon steel and finished in satin chrome, the TC-201 set runs 3-PW. It retails for $300 per iron. Golfers can purchase the TC-201 and all other Miura products at authorized club fitters around the globe or fully assembled at www.Miuragolf.com.

Learn more about the Miura process by watching the documentary Discovering Perfection: The Miura Story.

About Miura Golf

Miura Golf makes the world's finest forged golf clubs, which are designed and manufactured by the Miura family in their factory in Himeji, Japan. The entire family works hands-on in the factory and continues to carry on the Miura legacy.

World-renowned craftsman Katsuhiro Miura began hand-crafting and grinding irons in 1957 and has created one of the most-respected brands in the golf industry. Miura's endless quest for the perfect club has brought to the world more than 10 product series, a number that grows as the next generation of the Miura family – led by sons Shinei and Yoshitaka – continue their meticulous refinement and evolution of product lines. Each club is individually handcrafted and will never be mass-produced, as generations of steel-making skill and passion bring us the world's finest golf clubs.

About 8AM Golf

Miura Golf is part of the 8AM Golf family. 8AM Golf was created by golf entrepreneur and philanthropist Howard Milstein as the holding company that oversees his golf companies — all of which help golfers at every level enjoy the game more. In addition to Miura, other 8AM Golf companies include the Nicklaus Companies (in partnership with the legendary Jack Nicklaus); GOLF Magazine and the GOLF.com website; True Spec Golf , a brand-agnostic club-fitting company that has fit more than 30,000 golfers worldwide; GolfLogix , the most-downloaded GPS app in golf; and Club Conex , a global leader in the design and manufacturing of adjustable golf club adapter systems.

PRCG | Haggerty

(212) 683-8100

Isaac Benjamin ibenjamin@prcg.com

SOURCE Miura Golf