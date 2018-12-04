Miura Golf Launches New CB-301 Line of Cavity Back Irons

The CB-301 is the most recent advance in Miura's masterful, ever-evolving approach to club design. It is constructed to optimize performance, with the feel and playability of a players iron but the forgiveness and distance to improve golfers of all levels. The CB-301 maintains Miura's meticulous attention to quality, along with the legendary craftsmanship Miura clubs have long been known for.

"We are excited to bring a new level of distance and performance to Miura Golf," said Hoyt McGarity, President of Miura Golf. "With the CB-301, we've created the finest forged cavity back in Miura's history."

"At Miura Golf, we strive to provide the world's finest forged irons," said Jason Rutkoski, executive vice president of Miura Golf. "We set out to design a golf club that could be enjoyed by golfers of all skill levels. The CB-301 takes the most innovative design elements of our traditional models and blends them with modern techniques, resulting in the longest iron we've ever produced."

The visually striking CB-301 comes plated in nickel chrome with a satin finish. Golfers can purchase the CB-301 and all other Miura products at authorized club fitters around the globe or fully-assembled at www.Miuragolf.com.

About Miura Golf

Miura Golf makes the world's finest forged golf clubs, which are designed and manufactured by the Miura family in their factory in Himeji, Japan. The entire family works hands-on in the factory and continues to carry on the Miura legacy.

World-renowned craftsman, Katsuhiro Miura began hand-crafting and grinding irons in 1957 and has created one of the most-respected brands in the golf industry. Miura's endless quest for the perfect club has brought to the world more than 10 product series, a number that grows as the next generation of the Miura family – led by sons Shinei and Yoshitaka – continue their meticulous refinement and evolution of product lines. Each club is individually handcrafted and will never be mass produced, as generations of steel-making skill and passion brings to us the world's-finest golf clubs.

About 8AM Golf

Miura Golf is part of the 8AM Golf family. 8AM Golf was created by golf entrepreneur and philanthropist Howard Milstein as the holding company that oversees his golf companies—all of which help golfers at every level enjoy the game more. In addition to Miura, other 8AM Golf companies include the Nicklaus Companies (in partnership with Hall of Fame golfer Jack Nicklaus), GOLF Magazine and the GOLF.com website, True Spec Golf , a brand-agnostic club-fitting company that has fit more than 30,000 golfers worldwide, and GolfLogix , the most-downloaded GPS app in golf.

Contact:

PRCG | Haggerty

(212) 683-8100

Isaac Benjamin Ibenjamin@prcg.com

Jim Haggerty JHaggerty@prcg.com

SOURCE Miura Golf

Related Links

https://miuragolf.com

