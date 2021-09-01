Miura Systems Achieves Certification From TSYS For Its EMV Devices And Turnkey Payment Application

"TSYS certification allows ISVs to offer modern, budget-friendly payment solutions to merchants in the US and Canada." Tweet this

Miura's smart and simple API supports rapid integration with on-site or cloud-based POS systems running on tablets, mobile handsets, and conventional PCs. Semi-integrated connectivity combined with point-to-point encryption (P2PE) isolates the POS application from secure payment data, reducing the time, labor, and costs associated with PCI compliance. The semi-integrated software can reside on the Miura device, or as a secure module within a POS solution. It can also operate as a stand-alone terminal application. Android, iOS, and Windows operating systems are supported, and connectivity is provided via options including USB, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.

According to Darren Shaw, Chief Product Officer: "Our M010 and M021 devices and SPA application have been designed to enable an interactive sales process in any business environment, from retail and restaurant to personal services and transportation. TSYS certification opens the opportunity for us to reach a wide range of ISVs and resellers and bring a smart and affordable turnkey payment solution to merchants across the US and Canada."

About Miura Systems

Miura Systems has been a global pioneer driving mobile acceptance since 2008, having deployed more than 3 million devices to over 30 countries. Its compact and versatile payment solutions power consumer engagement in key markets across Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company partners with acquirers, payment service providers, processors, systems integrators, and independent software vendors to deliver feature-rich payment solutions for use in any acceptance environment. For more information please visit: www.miurasystems.com.

