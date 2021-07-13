Miura Systems Expands North America Presence With Suite Of Payment Devices, Software, Developer Tools, And Services

"North America represents a significant growth opportunity for Miura." Tweet this

Miura's solutions facilitate payments in an array of use cases: at the checkout, at tables, curbside, in a drive-thru, on the road, or at self-service kiosks. The solutions have been designed to work across all geographies, so customers and partners can easily implement solutions adapted to meet local standards with minimal development efforts. One application framework scales to meet the needs of every business from SMBs to large enterprise clients across a variety of vertical segments including retail, restaurant, transportation and field services.

Miura will showcase its solutions and services at the upcoming RSPA Retail Now tradeshow in Nashville, TN at the end of July.

About Miura Systems

Miura Systems has been a global pioneer driving mobile acceptance since 2008, having deployed more than 3 million devices to over 30 countries. Its compact and versatile payment solutions power consumer engagement in key markets across Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company partners with acquirers, payment service providers, processors, systems integrators and independent software vendors to deliver feature-rich payment solutions for use in any acceptance environment. For more information please visit: www.miurasystems.com.

