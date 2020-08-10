Mix It Up Gift Card Program Serves More Than 26,000 Meals to Frontline Workers

Now through September 30, 2020, fans of the popular brands can join in and help thank frontline workers through the Mix It Up™ gift card program, with Mix It Up matching 10% of all Mix It Up eGift card purchases. In addition to the 10% match, purchasers can add an optional $10 donation while placing their order, of which 100% will be donated. Valid at all seven brands part of the FOCUS Brands family of brands and with over 3,800 redeeming Auntie Anne's, Carvel, Cinnabon, Jamba, McAlister's Deli, Moe's Southwest Grill and Schlotzsky's locations in the U.S, the Mix It Up gift card provides healthcare workers with a wide variety of dining and meal options. Those interested in joining in to help feed frontline workers can visit giftcardmix.com to place an e-gift card order*.

"Feeding our communities and those who serve them has been a longstanding commitment central to all of our brands," said FOCUS Brands Chief Commercial Officer Dan Gertsacov. "Bringing together our suppliers and now our guests to amplify our impact and provide a sweet snack or filling meal to essential frontline workers is an honor."

The Mix It Up program is collaborating with The National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC), a non-profit organization, to help ensure donations go to those fighting on the frontlines of the pandemic. NAFC will distribute the gift cards to healthcare workers and volunteers serving on the frontlines at free & charitable clinics in the areas hardest hit by the pandemic.

Beginning in early May, top suppliers of Auntie Anne's, Carvel, Cinnabon, Jamba, McAlister's Deli, Moe's Southwest Grill and Schlotzsky's purchased Mix It Up™ e-Gift cards that, in turn, were 10% matched by Mix It Up and donated directly to healthcare workers. Partners including Cargill, Decision Logic, General Mills, NuArx, and Stampede are some of the many suppliers who made charitable contributions to support frontline workers.

Said Gertsacov, "This giveback initiative was born from our generous business partners asking how we can come together to make a difference in a time of need. We're grateful they thought of us to support frontline workers and are excited to see how much more we can do with the support of our fans."

*Mix It Up donation match and ability to add an incremental donation is limited to Mix It Up gift card purchases from giftcardmix.com. Donation match and incremental donation option are not available when purchased from third party suppliers.

About Mix It Up™

Mix It Up™ gift cards are your ticket to exploring a wide variety of mouthwatering dining options. With seven fan-favorite brands and redeemable at over 3,800 convenient locations across the U.S, Mix It Up is a gift that offers unrivaled choice, flavor and availability. Valid at Auntie Anne's®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, McAlister's Deli®, Moe's Southwest Grill®, and Schlotzsky's®, Mix It Up gift cards can be purchased online at giftcardmix.com or in a growing number of grocery and other retail locations, as well as online retailers.

