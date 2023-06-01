Mix Talent Launches Contract Talent Organization Solution, Mix CTO

The life sciences talent leader has assembled a team of industry veterans to provide greater flexibility through their new contract talent solutions.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2018, Mix Talent has been helping life sciences companies – including Pharmaceutical, Biotech, HealthTech, and Gene Therapy organizations – recruit, assess, optimize, scale, and develop their talent. In that time, Mix has supported over 300 projects for more than 200 life sciences clients, building a team of over 100 in the process.

Now, in response to a competitive, challenging life sciences market and customer demand, Mix is launching a new solution: Mix CTO (Contract Talent Organization). Mix CTO will provide life sciences organizations with rapid access to top talent spanning pre-commercial, medical affairs and sales organizations along with contingent talent augmentation for growing companies. This new offering provides organizations much-needed flexibility in a competitive economic environment.

"With the highly experienced team of strategists, thought leaders, and recruiters we have gathered at Mix, providing Mix CTO to our clients is an important addition to our comprehensive talent solutions and we're extremely excited about it," says Mickey Shimp, President of Mix Talent. "Our long-time partners have trusted us to deliver them the best talent and take care of their brand as if it were our own, and they asked if we could bring that same level of care with an outsourced solution, so we're doing just that."

In building the Mix CTO solution, Mix's leadership team made sure not to sacrifice quality for convenience. According to Greg Michael, Head of Talent Solutions at Mix Talent, "When designing our Mix CTO solution, it was absolutely critical that we did so without falling into the all-too-common shortcomings associated with these types of solutions, primarily high turnover rates. That's why an integral part of Mix CTO is our proprietary assessments designed by our team of PhD-level behavioral scientists, which help define and optimize cultural and candidate fit."

Mr. Michael, who brings over 30 years of experience in life sciences sales and business development, is joined by a group of seasoned contract talent experts to lead the Mix CTO team, including Paige Nelson, Head of Business Development; Peter Vasquez, Director of Operations; and Practice Leaders Mishka Symonette and Cassie Vick. Together, they bring more than 100 years of combined sales, recruiting, and operations experience from organizations such as Syneos Health, IQVIA, Bayer, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Publicis, Shionogi, and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

While the Mix leadership team is proud to launch this new solution, Mr. Shimp emphasized that Mix CTO will not be treated as a one-size-fits-all approach. "For us, it's never about trying to make our clients adapt to us. Instead, our focus is to meet them where they are and be the partner delivering the top talent they need in whatever way best aligns with their business and people strategies. The addition of Mix CTO allows us to offer a more comprehensive set of talent solutions which can provide huge advantages to life sciences organizations that are focused on having the best talent but are also putting a premium on flexibility as they build and grow."

About Mix Talent

Mix Talent was built to support the near-term goals and long-term success of pharma, biotech, HealthTech, and gene therapy organizations. In recognizing the power of company culture, they specialize in identifying, recruiting, assessing, selecting, and developing talent that fits and fortifies culture. As their name demonstrates, they believe it's essential to find that right mix of skills, experience, personality, and personal motivation to ensure long-term success. And to do that, they believe they must do it differently. Their unique mix of knowledge, technology, and instinct has helped clients go beyond just hiring headcount to truly creating dynamic organizations.

Learn more at mix-talent.com.

SOURCE Mix Talent