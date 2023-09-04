MiX Telematics Announces DVS & FORS Partnership with Parksafe Group in the UK

News provided by

MiX Telematics

04 Sep, 2023, 08:28 ET

BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX) (NYSE: MIXT), a global SaaS leader of connected fleet management solutions, has announced a new partnership with Parksafe Group.

Parksafe Group supplies and manufactures a wide range of products for the automotive industry. This partnership enables MiX customers to equip their fleets with compliant Direct Vision Standard (DVS) and Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS) solutions in order to meet compliance regulations

"We are thrilled to be working in partnership with MiX Telematics. This collaboration will help increase road safety for drivers and other road users," says Liam Barber, Sales and Marketing Director at Parksafe Group.

"Our partnership ensures that MiX customers can comply with Direct Vision Standards (DVS) and meet Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme accreditation whilst gaining all the safety, sustainability and efficiency benefits that come with being a MiX Telematics customer," says Jonathan Bates, Executive Vice President, at MiX Telematics.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to over 1 million global subscribers spanning more than 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets, and consumers with efficiency, safety, compliance, and security solutions. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico and Australasia as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

SOURCE MiX Telematics

