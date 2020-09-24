MiX Telematics announces partnership with Navistar to put customers at the helm of their telematics solution

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX) (NYSE: MIXT), a leading global provider of connected fleet management solutions delivered as Software as a Service (SaaS), is proud to announce a new partnership with Navistar that aims to create even greater value for their customers.

Through the partnership, MiX and Navistar plan to provide mutual customers with an enhanced and comprehensive combined data set. Customers and manufacturers reliance on telematics data has evolved over the past few years in terms of pursuing better uptime and improved repair support. OEMs such as Navistar embed telematics hardware into their vehicles at the point of manufacture, to remotely understand and analyze fault codes and usage once out in the field.

"We are excited to announce this new partnership with MiX Telematics. It enables Navistar to create even greater value for customers by enabling seamless access to our industry-leading remote diagnostics solutions and MiX Telematics' powerful fleet management and compliance solutions through one factory- installed device," says Matthew Milewski, Navistar Connected Vehicle Marketing Director.

Furthermore, by leveraging OEM hardware, MiX Telematics is uniquely globally positioned, in over 120 Countries, to provide a richer, seamless experience for their customers. Through the partnership with Navistar, MiX will harness vehicle data streams that will be ingested into MiX's extensive platform and application services.

"Our partnership with Navistar entrenches our vision to provide our customers with the best telematics information and service in the industry. We are excited to be working with Navistar to provide our mutual customers with access to a richer information set that in turn will help them to improve the management of their fleet operations at any given time," responds Charles Tasker, MiX Telematics Chief Operating Officer.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to more than three- quarters of a million subscribers in over 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

For further information contact:

Melanie Esterhuizen - Brand and Communications

Manager (International) – MiX Telematics

[email protected]

SOURCE Mix Telematics

