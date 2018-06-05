MiX Telematics Introduces MiX Integrate

"MiX Telematics understands that data analysis and integration are critical components in driving greater adoption and effective use of telematics systems. To assist our customers achieve this, we have developed a new generation API platform to replace our previous integration platform. With MiX Integrate, customers can extract the data they need, as they need it, and seamlessly integrate it into their other business systems including payroll and transport management systems," says Catherine Lewis, Executive Vice President of Technology at MiX Telematics.

MiX Integrate can be used by companies of all sizes, where in-house or third-party systems could benefit from the rich data generated by MiX Telematics's solutions. Key features include a RESTful API, support for OAuth 2.0 and Swagger frameworks, as well "Getting Started" documentation and sample code.

"At MiX Telematics we put our customers first and want to provide their development teams with a flexible and seamless integration platform. MiX Integrate is perfect for businesses looking to maximise their investment in telematics, and take their adoption thereof to the next level," says Lewis.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to more than 676,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com

