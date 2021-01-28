MiX Telematics launches ground-breaking MyMiX Tracking app to drive fleet safety & efficiency without the need for embedded hardware

STELLENBOSCH, South Africa and BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX,NYSE: MIXT) a leading global SaaS provider of connected fleet management solutions, has launched innovative app- based tracking for vehicles and drivers. With this solution, MiX Telematics extends its ability to help customers improve driver safety and manage the risks involved in managing diverse and dynamic fleets.

MyMiX Tracking leverages mobile phone technology to enable real-time tracking of drivers while also recording, measuring and enabling real-time self-correction of risky driving behavior events including speeding, harsh braking, harsh acceleration and mobile phone use while driving. The app-based solution is an extension of MyMiX, a comprehensive driver engagement app that also equips drivers with valuable information and alerts to improve their driving style, including immediate, in-cab audible feedback.

The solution is perfect for customers running sub-contractor vehicles, leased vehicles, company cars, short-term rentals or grey fleets, and is a cost effective and impactful alternative to installing a hard-wired on-board computer or tracking device inside a vehicle. This enables fleet managers to achieve 100% visibility of all trips for unsafe or inefficient driving behaviors, creating opportunities to further improve safety and efficiency outcomes.

"We're excited about this addition to our product portfolio which presents a new growth opportunity for MiX," says Catherine Lewis, Executive VP of Technology for MiX Telematics. "For over two decades, we have delivered valuable information to our customers using in-vehicle hardware, to help improve the safety, efficiency, security and compliance of their vehicles and drivers. While fixed-install devices will continue to be the appropriate enabling technology for many fleets, the MyMiX Tracking app provides a practical and cost-effective option to expand management coverage to short-term vehicles or those not owned by the company – without the need to install hardware."

"Operating across a broad range of industries in more than 120 countries, we can see the ever-increasing pressure on businesses to protect the safety of their personnel. Through constant innovation and listening to what our customers are asking for, MiX Telematics continues to be a highly valued technology partner to thousands of customers around the world," concludes Lewis.

The app is available for download from the Apple App store and the Google Play store and a soft launch is underway with existing customers in selected regions. A full launch targeting new customers will commence in March. The pre-launch landing page is accessible via this link: https://mixtelematics.com/mymix

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of connected fleet and mobile asset solutions delivered as SaaS to more than three- quarters of a million subscribers in over 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com .

