MiX Telematics Supplies a Utility Provider in Uganda with a Comprehensive Fleet Management Solution

MIDRAND, South Africa, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics, a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, is proud to announce that its channel partner in Uganda, A&S Electronics Limited has been awarded a tender to supply a water services provider in Uganda with a comprehensive fleet management solution.

This customer operates an extensive fleet to fulfil its mandate of providing water for use in agriculture, rural industries and tourism, among others. It also coordinates the national development of water resources and provides effective planning and management for the water and sanitation sectors.

"The data provided by our telematics solution enables this service provider to optimise the utilisation of their fleet, manage drivers, reduce costs and increase productivity. The benefits from effective mobile asset management are tangible and provide improvements that are sustainable," says Gert Pretorius, Managing Director of MiX Telematics Africa.

"Our premium fleet solution provides real-time insight allowing the fleet manager to make informed decisions with the aim of improving productivity and reducing operational expenses. This online platform processes data from multiple assets, creating customisable reports, graphs and dashboards that provide actionable intelligence."

Given today's demands, fleet management is essential for utilities companies who undertake the critical task of delivering natural resources to consumers. MiX Telematics partners with various companies in the Service and Utilities Industry around the world in order to help them adhere to ever-changing government and customer compliance demands.

