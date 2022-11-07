MiX Telematics wins Fleet Safety Partnership Award with McGill's

BOCA RATON, Fla. and BIRMINGHAM, England, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX) (NYSE: MIXT) ("MiX Telematics" or the "Company"), a leading global SaaS provider of connected fleet management solutions, is pleased to announce that the Company has won a Fleet Safety Partnership Award for its partnership with McGill's. Presented by Brake at the 2022 UK Fleet Champion Awards, this award recognizes MiX's ongoing, outstanding commitment to improving fleet safety.

Brake is a global charity campaigning for road safety and sustainable road transport. The UK Fleet Champions Awards celebrate the hard work and dedication of fleet organizations striving to reduce road injuries and deaths and cut down on the CO2 emissions that harm the environment.

McGill's is the largest independently owned Scottish bus company operator. Over 500,000 journeys are taken every week using more than 400 buses across 110 routes.

"MiX is delighted to win this award in partnership with our key customer McGill's, who are at the forefront of innovation in the transition to electric vehicles and driver safety performance," says Jonathan Bates, Executive Vice President at MiX Telematics.

"McGill's are delighted to win this award in partnership with MiX Telematics; their fleet management solutions assist us in our constant drive to improve driver behavior, increase safety and compliance, with the ultimate aim of 100% customer satisfaction," says Tom Millar, Quality Control and Telematics Manager at McGill's Buses.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 914,000 global subscribers spanning more than 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com .

