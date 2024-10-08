Mixbook Expands Its Creative Storytelling Platform with Mixbook Movies and New Personalization Features

New Video Formats and AI-Driven Features Transform the Photo Book Creation and Sharing Experience Just in Time for the Holidays

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mixbook, the #1 rated photo book brand, takes its platform to the next level with Mixbook Movies, a digital offering that lets users experience their photo book in an engaging video format. Recognizing the need for more instant and interactive products, the brand has introduced a first-of-its-kind feature that lets customers enjoy their story in a new way while they wait for their physical version to arrive. A must for the upcoming holiday gifting season, this unique offering will allow users to create an easily shareable, sentimental gift without the pressure of shipping cutoffs or holiday deadlines. Additionally, Mixbook has upgraded its creation platform, Mixbook Studio, with user-friendly features that cater to the evolving desires of its customers, making creativity and customization easier than ever.

"At our core, is our mission to empower creativity and help creators feel connected to their photos," said DJ Charles, CTO of Mixbook. "With our new digital offering, we've made it possible for users to bring their memories to life and experience their photo book in a hyper-engaging and personalized format. We're excited to witness how Mixbook Movies will inspire our users to create, share, and reminisce on their stories in entirely new ways."

Experience Your Memories in a New Way with Mixbook Movies

Mixbook Movies further enhances the photo book experience by transforming memories into interactive videos, offering a dynamic way for users to relive their favorite moments. Once a user completes their photo book purchase, the AI-driven platform automatically creates a video using the photos from their photo book. This innovative solution provides customers with an instant and sentimental way to experience and share their memories.

With just a few clicks, users can customize their Mixbook Movie by adding music, narrative text, and cinematic transitions, ensuring each story is told exactly as they envision it. Platform updates available in mid-October will enable users to adjust photos and video length with ease. Once a Mixbook Movie is finalized, users will receive a unique link to share their movie amongst family and friends, allowing them to relive the memories too.

Developed just in time for the holidays, this digital offering is ideal for last-minute gifting, providing a thoughtful gift to enjoy while your loved ones wait for their physical photo book to arrive. Available for a limited time, users can enjoy a free Mixbook Movie with every photo book purchase.

Create One-Of-A-Kind Stories with Maps and Stickers

Coming soon to Mixbook Studio will be seven unique map styles, allowing users to effortlessly incorporate location-based visuals into their projects. Available for desktop users in mid-October, users will be able to plot up to 10 places on a map and customize the location labels to help bring their travel journeys to life. Whether crafting a photo book of their most recent family vacation or creating a personal poster print for their home, the Maps feature will make storytelling more interactive and engaging for users.

Taking customization to new heights, Mixbook Studio will continue to debut new sticker collections every month, allowing users to add a unique touch to photo books, cards, calendars, and home décor. From emojis and vintage designs to Assouline-inspired aesthetics and even a special National Parks collection, users can personalize their projects with stickers for one-of-a-kind storytelling.

AI-Powered Smart Captions and Photo Enhancements

Finalizing your photo book is now simpler and more expressive with Mixbook Studio's AI-generated captions and photo enhancement features. With the new Rewrite feature, users can seamlessly update and adjust the tone of their captions to perfectly express different emotions and fit the story they want to tell. In addition to crafting unique captions for each page, users will soon be able to add smart captions for individual photos, making their photo books even more meaningful.

The platform's advanced AI technology now automatically enhances photo quality, ensuring that every printed image is crisper and clearer. This update guarantees that users will see a marked improvement in photo quality upon receiving their photo books, preserving memories with exceptional clarity and detail.

Explore the enhanced features of Mixbook Studio and revolutionize how you create personalized photo books, holiday cards, calendars, home décor, and more. Visit Mixbook.com to start your next project and bring your memories to life with unparalleled creativity and ease.

About Mixbook

Mixbook, the #1 rated photo book brand, makes it fun to be creative with your memories. Easily transform your photos into beautiful photo books, cards, and calendars that bring you and your loved ones closer together. Our secret? The award-winning Mixbook Studio, an AI-powered creative platform with the best design choices and fun storytelling tools that are simple, yet surprisingly intelligent.

Co-founded in 2006 by Andrew Laffoon and Aryk Grosz, Mixbook has received more than 30,000 5-star customer reviews and partnered with well-known brands like Martha Stewart, Crayola, Hallmark, and PetSmart. Everything we do is driven by our mission to empower creativity and inspire meaningful connections with the people and moments we love. We're here to help turn memories into one-of-a-kind mementos that can be shared again and again, because life is for sharing. Follow our story at mixbook.com.

