MIXBOOK OFFERS THE ULTIMATE HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE - SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE AND EVERY BUDGET

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you're looking for a heartfelt gesture or a show-stopping statement piece, Mixbook, the #1 rated photo book company, has you covered with an impressive array of customizable gifts at every price. To view all the beautiful options this holiday season, please visit the Mixbook Holiday Gift Guide.

Signature Lay Flat Book

The company recently announced several enhancements to their Mixbook Studio customization tools and improvements to the iOS mobile app, which reduces the amount of time and effort it takes to create a beautiful photo product. Leveraging the power of advanced machine learning technology and generative AI, it's now easier than ever to transform photo rolls into captivating and timeless holiday gifts for family and friends to cherish.

Each product is remarkably crafted with premium quality and with promotions continuously running throughout the holiday season, offering site-wide discounts up to 50% off.

CUSTOM GIFTS UNDER $25: these affordable gifts will tug at the heartstrings. 

Holiday Cards: One of our favorite holiday traditions! Spread joy by giving Holiday greeting cards to your favorite people and relatives you wish you could see more often. With fully-customizable options, beautiful designs, photo editing tools, cheerful graphics, and a variety of fonts, you can craft the perfect greeting card that reflects your unique style and sentiment.

6x6 Softcover Photo Books:  Perfect for quick family flip books, end-of-year memories or showcasing your child's art and school projects. These covers are durable and flexible, with a glossy finish so every picture pops.

MEANINGFUL GIFT IDEAS: Trying to find a gift that's outside the box? Unwrap big smiles with these inspired and one-of-a-kind presents:

Glossy and Matte Hardcover Photo Books: The ideal gift for capturing those magical, everyday moments. Choose from multiple shapes, sizes,cover and paper choices.

Canvas Prints: Transform your photos into actual works of art with our canvas print options. Each canvas gift comes with a finished backing and mounted hardware, ready to hang the minute it arrives.

Acrylic Blocks: Experience a glass-like finish with brilliant clarity, perfect for showcasing your photos in the home or office. Colors look brighter and photos appear refreshed when viewed through this frame-free prism.

PREMIUM GIFT IDEAS: Gift an elegant, yet understated, high-quality photo book. Perfect for capturing significant life moments, these custom books are the gift that keeps on giving.

Signature Lay Flat Books: The creme de la creme of photo books, adding an elegant and elevated touch to any coffee table or bookshelf.  Featuring a sturdy hardcover and thick panoramic pages, these books offer a stunning tribute to important memories. Every book comes with a free keepsake box. These high-quality photo books are perfect for:

Wedding Albums
Milestone Anniversaries
Remembrance Books
Retirement Keepsakes
Family History Books

MUST HAVES FOR THE NEW YEAR:

2024 Photo Calendar: Make every day in 2024 a memorable one with Mixbook's custom photo calendar. Add events, reminders, and important dates that include your favorite photos from this year. It's the perfect blend of functionality and sentimentality, making it a thoughtful gift for friends and family.

To explore these incredible holiday gift options and start creating your own, visit Mixbook's website at https://www.mixbook.com/holiday-gift-guide.

About Mixbook:
Mixbook, the #1 rated photo book brand, makes it easy to turn your memories into beautiful photo books, cards, and calendars that bring you and your loved ones closer together. Our secret? The award-winning Mixbook Studio, an AI-powered creative platform with the best design choices and fun storytelling tools that are simple, yet surprisingly intelligent.

Co-founded in 2006 by Andrew Laffoon and Aryk Grosz, Mixbook has received more than 30,000 5-star customer reviews and partnered with well-known brands like Martha Stewart, Crayola, Hallmark, and PetSmart. Everything we do is driven by our mission to inspire meaningful connections and celebrate the people and moments we love. We're here to help turn memories into one-of-a-kind mementos that can be shared again and again, because life is better together. Follow our story at mixbook.com.

