'MIXED: Exploring What It Means to Be Blended in America' by Jeanne Jones, is a well-researched, timely, and deeply personal analysis of race relations in contemporary America

Jones combines storytelling and experiences with historical context and compelling data to help engage and educate readers on the complexities that come with mixed-race identity. Jones sets the stage by sharing an incident involving her son and a white nationalist whose violent words and actions were dismissed as "political beliefs", affirming the growing normalization of racism in America (KKK in khakis). She challenges readers to understand their implicit biases and acknowledge the countless sobering statistics related to persistent racial socioeconomic gaps and disparities in the criminal justice system. Jones illustrates how her privilege is consistently amplified in unexpected ways as she views the world through the lens of her husband, children, and their shared family experiences.

Kirkus Indie Reviews calls Mixed, "a well-researched, timely, and deeply personal analysis of race in contemporary America." Candid, compelling, and ultimately revelatory, Mixed is a heartfelt, necessary, and timely exploration into the heart and soul of our nation.

Mixed is available everywhere books are sold, and Jeanne Jones is available for interviews, features, and virtual events.

SOURCE Mascot Books