Mixed IT Employment Landscape: IT Jobs Continue to Slip in February Despite Unfilled Positions

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Jobs declined 0.12% month-over-month in February despite an unemployment rate in IT of only 2.1% in Q4, according to TechServe Alliance, the national trade association of the Technology Staffing and Solutions Industry. On a year-over-year basis, IT employment was down 1.59% from February 2022, a net of 87,000 jobs. The Engineering sector showed a year-over-year job growth rate of 3.49% with the addition of 93,600 jobs during the year and with an unemployment rate of 2.2% in Q4.

"In the aggregate, U.S. IT employment continued to decline reflecting softer demand in some sectors of the economy. In particular, tech companies are retrenching after over-hiring during the height of the pandemic and its immediate aftermath," said Mark Roberts, CEO of TechServe Alliance. "However, actual employment of individuals does not happen in the aggregate. Many companies in a range of sectors continue to have difficulty hiring for high-demand IT skill sets. With a historically low IT unemployment rate of 2.1% in Q4 and with hundreds of thousands of open positions, the IT employment landscape does not fit a single narrative."

For the complete March 2023 TechServe Alliance Employment Indices, please click here.

About TechServe Alliance

TechServe Alliance is the national trade association of the IT & Engineering staffing and solutions industry. IT & Engineering staffing and solutions firms count on TechServe Alliance to keep their leadership informed, engaged, and connected. TechServe Alliance serves as the voice of the industry before the policymakers and the national and trade press. By providing access to the knowledge and best practices of an entire industry and tapping the "collective scale" of its members, TechServe Alliance supports its members in the efficient delivery of best-in-class IT & Engineering staffing and solutions for clients and exceptional professional opportunities for every consultant.

SOURCE TechServe Alliance