Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market size is set to grow by USD 260.15 million from 2023-2027, growing popularity of women's mma boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mixed martial arts equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 260.15 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period. MMA, traditionally a male-dominated sport, experiences a surge in female participation. UFC hosts numerous women's championships, including Featherweight and Strawweight. Equipment market thrives, offering stress-reduction tools, chronic disease prevention, and advanced training facilities. Keywords: MMA equipment, fitness centers, training camps, fighters, gloves, punching bags, mouthguards, headgear, grappling dummies, rash guards, water bottles, gym bags, custom gloves, wraps, clothes, e-commerce sector.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market 2023-2027

Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 260.15 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, Mexico, UK, Russia, and Brazil Key companies profiled adidas AG, Blitz Corp. Ltd., Century LLC, Combat Brands LLC, FAIRTEX EQUIPMENT CO. LTD., Hayabusa Fightwear Inc., King Martial Arts Supplies, KWON Inc., MRX Products Inc., Outslayer Fight Gear, Proforce Inc., RDX Inc., Revgear Sports Co., Sports Direct International plc, Tiger Claw, TITLE Boxing, Twins Special Co. LTD., Venum, and Zebra Athletics

Segment Overview

This mixed martial arts equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (MMA gloves, Protective gear, Training equipment) Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) End-user (Individual, Organization) Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by Product

The MMA equipment market encompasses a range of training and protection gear for Combat sports, including punch measurement devices, MMA gloves, punching bags, mouth guards, head gear, and various types of training equipment. Institutions and retailers, both offline and online, offer these products to players and consumers. Offline retail stores, particularly sports specialty stores, generate the highest revenue in 2022 due to the intense competition among vendors. Training essentials include grappling dummies, rash guards, walkout gear, water bottles, gym bags, custom gloves, wraps, clothes, and various types of protection gear such as shin guards, hand wraps, ankle pads, elbow pads, and knee pads. Consumers seek these items for recreational sports participation and the associated health benefits, including heart health.

Geography Overview

The MMA equipment market in North America is a significant Combat sport segment, driven by the high participation of males aged 18-36 years. Equipment such as gym bags, custom gloves, wraps, clothes, shin guards, hand wraps, ankle pads, elbow pads, knee pads, headgear, and punching bags are essential for players and consumers. MMA equipment caters to both recreational sports and professional training camps, offering health benefits like heart health, stress reduction, and combating chronic diseases. Advanced training facilities, advertising campaigns, and celebrity endorsements fuel market growth. The e-commerce sector and connected devices enable performance measurement, real-time tracking, power measurement, and speed measurement, enhancing the training experience.

The MMA equipment market is thriving due to the surge in MMA gyms, fitness centers, and health clubs. In the US alone, there are over 112,000 businesses offering gym memberships. To attract consumers, these establishments provide exclusive packages, including free workouts and MMA gear like gloves, shorts, and protective equipment. The market caters to recreational sports and professional training, with benefits including heart health, stress reduction, and chronic disease management. Key trends include e-commerce, connected devices, and real-time performance tracking.

The MMA equipment market experiences intense competition from other combat sports and outdoor activities. Equipment includes gloves, shorts, shin guards, hand wraps, ankle pads, elbow pads, knee pads, headgear, and training tools like punching bags, grappling dummies, and rash guards. Consumers are players, fitness enthusiasts, and professional fighters. Benefits include heart health, stress reduction, and combating chronic diseases. Sales come from training camps, fitness centers, retail stores (online and offline), and e-commerce. Advanced technology offers real-time tracking, power measurement, and performance analysis.

Research Analysis

The Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Equipment Market caters to the needs of players and consumers engaged in combat sports. This market offers a wide range of training equipment and protection gear, including punching bags, gloves, shorts, shin guards, hand wraps, ankle pads, elbow pads, knee pads, headgear, mouthguards, grappling dummies, rash guards, walkout gear, water bottles, gym bags, custom gloves, and wraps. These equipments are essential for MMA training, providing necessary protection and enhancing performance. The benefits of MMA training extend beyond recreation, offering significant health advantages such as heart health improvement, stress reduction, and management of chronic diseases.

Market Research Overview

The Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Equipment Market encompasses a variety of essential tools and gear used by athletes for training and competition. These include gloves (hand guards), shorts (athletic attire), shirts (rash guards), headgear, mouthguards, cups (protective pads), pads (for striking and padding), and mats (for training and sparring). Additionally, fighters require equipment such as focus pads, heavy bags, speed bags, and training dummies for effective practice. Gloves are crucial for protecting hands during sparring and bag work, while shirts and shorts provide flexibility and comfort. Headgear and mouthguards ensure safety during training and competition, while cups and pads offer protection for various body parts. The market for MMA equipment is significant, with a steady demand driven by the growing popularity of MMA sports and the constant pursuit of improved training methods.

