Mixed-Martial Arts Legend Quinton "Rampage" Jackson Announces the Release of His First NFT Collection Commemorating the "20 Year Anniversary" of His PRIDE FC Debut

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MerchNFT announced today that MMA legend Quinton "Rampage" Jackson will debut his first NFT collection on MerchNFT.com to commemorate the 20 year anniversary of his debut of "Rampage Jackson" in PRIDE FC, touted by many as 'the World's Greatest MMA promotion'.

Rampage gained global attention during his PRIDE FC run and became "as big as Godzilla" in Japan after his debut against Japan's biggest name at the time, Kazushi Sakuraba. His signature wolf howl and chain swinging as he made his fight walk outs has been named, "Greatest/Scariest Walk-out in MMA" for the entirety of his career. While in PRIDE FC, Rampage recorded "the slam heard around the world" after Power-Bombing Ricardo Arona. This "20 Year Anniversary" NFT collection will offer four (4) different NFT bundles in limited quantities, and each bundle will include a variety of physical and experiential items offered exclusively with the NFT.

Brand Director and long-time Rampage Jackson business advisor, Popeye Vasquez, shared his excitement and a little insight for the project; "The future of collectibles will live in the digital space. That makes it exciting because it gives athletes and celebrities the opportunity to mint NFT's backed by the strength of blockchain technology and crypto. I'm not saying Rampage is the 'Mona Lisa' or 'Starry Night,' but to his fans and to history, this is the Holy Grail of any Rampage Jackson collectible."

ABOUT MERCHNFT

MerchNFT aims to bring "NFTs to the masses" by providing a turnkey solution for influencers and creatives to offer their digital collectables to their fans, and simplifying the user experience for consumers that are not familiar with the blockchain and cryptocurrency. MerchNFT has also been in the influencer e-commerce space for over a decade and specializes in tethering NFTs with physical merchandise and collectables to provide a unique experience for collectors.

ABOUT RAMPAGE JACKSON

Mixed-Martial Arts legend and international personality Quinton "Rampage" Jackson is a pioneer and no stranger to cross-promotional endeavors and new technology. Outside of the MMA cage, Rampage is as recognizable a figure in todays' influencer culture as anyone. A household name as a multi-promotion MMA champion, big-screen actor, cameo-character professional wrestler, and investor, Rampage continues to add to his illustrious body of work by aligning himself with very notable projects. While training for what may be the biggest fight of his career, Rampage has turned his attention to cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

