Mixed reality in education sector market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 72.49% by 2027, Increase in the number of technology partnerships to be an emerging trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mixed reality in education sector market size is estimated to increase by USD 250,820.83 thousand between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 72.49%. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the mixed reality in the education sector market was valued at USD 2,898.23 thousand. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Mixed reality in education sector market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global mixed reality in education sector market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer mixed reality in education sector in the market are Acer Inc., Alchemy Immersive Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Avantis Systems Ltd., Eon Reality Inc., fotonVR, GIGXR Inc., HTC Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nearpod Inc., Osterhout Design Group, RedboxVR Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Unimersiv, Veative Labs, VictoryXR Inc., Virtalis Holdings Ltd., and zSpace Inc. and others.

The market is expecting rapid growth in the forecast period, with many new and established players entering the market, such as Avegant, Osterhout Design Group, and others. Various new entrants are entering the market due to the long-term visibility in the market growth. Factors such as the growing demand of the MR market in the medical education industry and the need for personalized learning through experiential learning are driving the mixed reality in education sector market.

Vendor Offerings -

Alchemy Immersive Ltd.: The company offers mixed reality education program that take students on virtual field trips.

The company offers mixed reality education program that take students on virtual field trips. Alphabet Inc.: The company offers mixed reality such as Google Expeditions which provides experiential learning.

The company offers mixed reality such as Google Expeditions which provides experiential learning. Avantis Systems Ltd.: The company offers mixed reality such as ClassVR.

The company offers mixed reality such as ClassVR. Eon Reality Inc.: The company offers mixed reality such as EON Reality Education.

The company offers mixed reality such as EON Reality Education. FotonVR: The company offers mixed reality which provides virtual tours, interactive learning activities, and VR based practicals.

Mixed reality in education sector market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (Hardware and Software), and end-user (Higher education and K-12).

The hardware segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The hardware includes head mounted displays (HMDs) that are equipped with sensors, motion-tracking devices, and haptic devices. It also includes all-in-one computer systems that can be used to create MR images and videos. MR enables 3D visual representations. Moreover, many vendors are providing affordable HMDs. These factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global mixed reality in education sector market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global mixed reality in education sector market.

North America is estimated to account for 34% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region is an early adopter of modern technologies. Teachers and students in North America are more receptive to modern technologies when compared with other regions and are highly tech-savvy. These factors will drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Mixed reality in education sector market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers - The increase in the number of MR classrooms is driving the growth of the market. Many vendors are focusing on MR laboratories in the market. For instance, zSpace provides on-site MRI labs to many elementary schools. MR classrooms are student-centered and are increasingly being used in the medical education system. Thus, the increasing number of MR classrooms will fuel the global MR industry in the education sector during the forecast period.

Key Trends - The increase in the number of technology partnerships is a key trend in the market. Many vendors have formed strategic partnerships to provide educational institutions with affordable and easy-to-use MR hardware and software solutions. For instance, Pearson is working with Microsoft to explore interoperability and the power of mixed reality in education. In addition, many colleges and schools are participating in programs designed to improve the use of MR in education. For example, the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock is a part of Pearson's mixed reality pilot project to use MR imaging to address challenges in nursing education. These factors will support the market's growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - An increase in the number of substitutes is challenging the mixed reality in education sector market growth. The concept of MR is gaining traction in the education sector. However, there are a lot of challenges associated with the growth of the market. Nowadays technologies such as AR and VR are also gaining popularity in the education sector. They are replacing MR technology and becoming mainstream worldwide. Currently, mobile VR technology is the most accessible technology in terms of price and installation. However, the experience is limited, as the level of student interaction is low and completed with fewer statements. These factors will hinder the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this mixed reality in education sector market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mixed reality in education sector market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the mixed reality in education sector market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the mixed reality in education sector market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mixed reality in education sector market vendors

The artificial intelligence market in US is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 48.15% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 374.3 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (higher education and K-12) and education model (learner model, pedagogical model, and domain model).

The drone technology market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.53% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 499.16 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (security surveillance and learning), end-user (higher education sector and K-12 sector), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Mixed Reality In Education Sector Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 72.49% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 250,820.83 thousand Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 60.28 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acer Inc., Alchemy Immersive Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Avantis Systems Ltd., Eon Reality Inc., fotonVR, GIGXR Inc., HTC Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nearpod Inc., Osterhout Design Group, RedboxVR Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Unimersiv, Veative Labs, VictoryXR Inc., Virtalis Holdings Ltd., and zSpace Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

