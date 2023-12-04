Mixed Reality in the Education Sector Market size to grow by USD 250.82 million from 2022 to 2027, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Avantis Systems Ltd., Alchemy Immersive Ltd. and Alphabet Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mixed reality in education sector market is estimated to grow by USD 250.82 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 72.49%. The mixed reality in the education sector market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer mixed reality in education sector market are Acer Inc., Alchemy Immersive Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Avantis Systems Ltd., Eon Reality Inc., fotonVR, GIGXR Inc., HTC Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nearpod Inc., Osterhout Design Group, RedboxVR Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Unimersiv, Veative Labs, VictoryXR Inc., Virtalis Holdings Ltd., and zSpace Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mixed Reality in Education Sector Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Alchemy Immersive Ltd. - The company offers a mixed-reality education program that takes students on virtual field trips.

The company offers a mixed-reality education program that takes students on virtual field trips. Alphabet Inc. - The company offers mixed reality such as Google Expeditions which provides experiential learning.

The company offers mixed reality such as Google Expeditions which provides experiential learning. Avantis Systems Ltd. - The company offers mixed reality such as ClassVR.

The company offers mixed reality such as ClassVR.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

North America is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growing technological skill set of students and teachers in North America is a major factor that will help the market to grow. North America , which accounts for a significant proportion of the market growth, is one of the earliest countries to adopt new technologies. The various technology available in the market is well known by the student population of this region.

The contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Increase in the number of MR classrooms

Increase in the number of MR classrooms Key Trend - Increase in the number of technology partnerships

- Increase in the number of technology partnerships Major Challenges - Difficulty in creating content

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into hardware and software. The market share growth by the hardware segment will be significant during the forecast period. The hardware consists of head-mounted displays that can be equipped with sensors, motion trackers, and haptic devices. Moreover, to take advantage of the potential of the education sector, companies are developing affordable HMDs with MR software.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments

Mixed Reality In Education Sector Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 72.49% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 60.28 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

