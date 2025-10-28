Mixed-Signal Devices Introduces Industry's Smallest High-Performance XO for AI Optical Modules

2.0 x 1.6 mm (2016) package XO delivers ultra-low jitter at key AI interconnect frequencies—now sampling

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International Timing and Sync Forum 2025 — Mixed-Signal Devices, a leader in multi-gigahertz timing solutions, today announced the launch of the MS1180 industry's smallest high-performance oscillator (XO), designed to meet the extreme space and performance demands of next-generation AI data center infrastructure. Packaged in the industry-standard 2016 form factor (2.0 mm × 1.6 mm), the new XO delivers ultra-low jitter performance across key networking frequencies—156.25 MHz, 312.5 MHz, 491.52 MHz, and 625 MHz—making it ideal for 1.6T and 3.2T optical modules, active optical cables (AOCs), active electrical cables (AECs), NICs, and other size-constrained interconnect solutions.

"AI infrastructure is pushing hardware design to its limits, faster data rates, higher integration, and less board space," said Avi Madisetti, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of Mixed-Signal Devices. "With this new XO, we're delivering the jitter performance needed for tomorrow's terabit-class optical modules, all in a footprint that fits the most compact designs."

Built on Mixed-Signal Devices' patented "Virtual Crystal" CMOS timing architecture, it enables multi-gigahertz performance with femtosecond-level jitter and sub-Hz frequency programmability. It's all built on silicon, optimized for integration, and designed to simplify clock architectures from day one.

This new MS1180 XO complements the company's broader portfolio of low-jitter solutions, MS1180 XO offers exceptionally low jitter in the smallest XO footprint available, providing designers with maximum flexibility without compromising performance.

This release marks a critical step for Mixed-Signal Devices as it expands its footprint in AI-focused interconnect applications. The MS1180 XO's ability to maintain sub-30 fs RMS phase jitter—within a miniaturized package—makes it especially well-suited for high-speed signal integrity in edge cards and densely packed modules driving AI workloads.

MS1180 Key Features:

Ultra-compact 2.0 mm × 1.6 mm package (2016 LGA package)

Optimized for 156.25 MHz, 312.5 MHz, and 625 MHz frequencies

Low RMS phase jitter for high-speed, high-reliability applications

Supporting extended temperature range -40 o C to 105 o C

C to 105 C Stability of +/- 20 ppm over temperature range

Excellent PSNR

Ideal for use in 1.6T/3.2T optical modules, AOCs, AECs, NICs

The MS1180 XO is available now in sampling quantities for strategic partners and Tier 1 customers. Production volumes are expected to ramp in Q1 2026.

About Mixed-Signal Devices

Mixed-Signal Devices delivers timing and clock solutions for the world's fastest systems. With femtosecond-level jitter, multi-gigahertz performance, and scalable CMOS architectures, our technology enables real-time synchronization across AI data centers, 5G infrastructure, and advanced automotive platforms. Learn more at https://mixed-signal.com/.

