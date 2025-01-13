Mixed-Up Cocktail Co Wraps 2024 With New Flavors, Expanded Regions, And Increased Canning Capabilities

Annual revenue is up 34% year over year

SILVER CITY, N.M., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixed-Up Cocktail Co (Mixed-Up), creator and processor of deliciously bold Ready-to-Drink (RTD) canned craft cocktails, continues their expansion into this ever-growing niche of the spirits industry. According to IWSR's published RTDs Strategic Study 2024, RTD demand rose an average of 2%, with the highest growth coming from Mexico at 8% and Germany at 4%, and the most potential coming from Japan in the upcoming year.

Mixed-Up's 2025 flavors include a variety of classic and tropical cocktail varieties. Mixed-Up introduced their popular new Sangrita con Tequila Vampiro late last year.

To meet these demands, Mixed-Up launched in Japan in late spring to great success, with plans to continue sales into 2025. Additionally, Mixed-Up debuted its hit new flavor called the Vampiro — a lesser known but popular-in-Mexico sangrita made with tequila, agave spirits, citrus, raspberry, salt, chili, and tomato juice. The company ended the year with a classic Cranberry Mojito, whose festive visual branding and flavors made it a holiday favorite with distributors and customers alike.

"We continue to see steady and sustained growth in the RTD market that reflects our increased sales," says Teresa Dahl-Bredine, co-founder of Mixed-Up Cocktail Co alongside husband David Crosley. "Our craft cocktails have been a popular choice among consumers who want a bold, delicious drink without the guilt of chemicals, preservatives, artificial coloring, or fake sweeteners. We're one of the rare RTDs on the market that can actually claim 100% all-natural on the label. People are smart and want the real thing. They can taste the difference when you put in cheap ingredients and additives. The added convenience of having two servings in a single aluminum can also makes it easy to store, share, and sip."

Mixed-Up currently offers 11 total flavors for the upcoming 2025 year:

Classic Mule

Grapefruit & Gin Mule

Classic Margarita

Strawberry Mango Margarita

Raspberry Aggie Rita

Lemon Raspberry Mojito

Sangrita con Tequila Vampiro

Spring/Summer (Seasonal): Blue Hawaiian & Pineapple Daiquiri

Fall (Seasonal): Apple Bourbon Mule

Winter (Seasonal): Cranberry Mojito

To support growth for 2025, Mixed-Up is expanding its resources, team members, and outreach efforts:

12 brand ambassadors

3 sales managers

A new 45,000 sq ft facility capable of producing over 20,000 cases per week

Gained over 400 points of distribution with over 30,000 cases sold in 2024

Increased sales in Trader Joes, Whole Foods, and Sprouts

Expanded to Japan , Puerto Rico , and Northern California

, , and Launched new online distribution with Rakuten and The Bottle House

Over 1,200 tastings & demos held across the country, with over 50 festivals and major events

Mixed-Up Cocktails are currently available in stores in 6 states (New Mexico, Colorado, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Texas, and California), Japan, and Puerto Rico, with shipping available through their online store . Mixed-Up has plans for expanding into new states and new countries in 2025.

About Mixed-Up Cocktail Co

Mixed-Up Cocktails are made by Little Toad Creek Brewery & Distillery in Silver City, New Mexico. Launched in 2020, Mixed Up Cocktail Co insists on bringing only the best ingredients to canned cocktails. They distill, blend, can, and pasteurize at their facilities, allowing them to ensure the quality of ingredients and final product. They are currently upsizing their facility, adding two new stills and state-of-the art can filling, pasteurization and packaging equipment, which will allow them to go from the current 1000 cases per week capacity to 20,000 cases per week. Production is slated to begin at the new facility in February 2025. Mixed-Up Cocktail Co is continually investing in the growth and sustainability of the company.

For for information, contact:

Sidney Reed - Director of Marketing

720.207.3068

[email protected]

SOURCE Mixed-Up Cocktail Co