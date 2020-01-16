BRONX, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It is a well known and scientifically proven fact that time in the great outdoors can positively impact our mental and physical well-being. Anyone who has sunbathed on a beautiful afternoon, laying in some soft grass while a gentle breeze rustles the leaves on the trees, knows how invigorating and meditative time spent outdoors can be. For patients in health care facilities, taking advantage of the wonderful benefits of outdoor landscapes adds a holistic and natural healing component to their medical regimen. This fairly new and growing trend of outdoor healing spaces is one we anticipate seeing more and more of. Mixed-use development company, Simone Health, explains why medical facilities should implement outdoor spaces into their design.

Improves Patient Healing: Being in the outdoors doesn't only feel good, it heals your body. The effects of nature on healing have been researched extensively. In fact, one study even proved that patients whose windows overlooked the outdoors have faster healing times and lower pain medication requests than those that don't. Incorporating nature-focused spaces, such as landscaped gardens or rooftop walkways lined with trees and flowers, can provide a healing outdoor space for patients to escape the ails of their hospital room and enjoy the breeze and the sunlight for a little while. For patients that are bed bound, the view and visual access to a natural landscape can be a great gift.

Reduces Stress: Our environment has a big impact on our stress levels, and hospitals tend to be high-stress environments for staff and patients alike. With unfamiliar smells, a variety of incessant noises, bleach white walls, and uncomfortable furniture, stress-level maintenance can be a difficult obstacle to overcome in creating an exceptional patient experience. However, the answer to this problem can be easily found by stepping outside. There are huge stress-relieving benefits in spending time outdoors or looking at nature, listening to water flowing through fountains, the wind rustling trees, and bathing in the fresh sunlight. Just visualizing nature can have a profound impact on our psyche, but truly being in the midst of it can bring us powerful relaxation and bodily restoration from the day's stressors.

Increases Focus & Productivity: Another great benefit of being in nature is the effect it can have on our minds and how we work. Your staff members make up a very important piece of the patient experience, so it's essential to ensure that they are performing at the best all the time. Having a space outdoors for staff members to collect themselves and release their stress provides them a path to regaining focus, which can help their overall productivity. In a high-stress environment like healthcare, you want your staff to be focused and able to make good decisions in a split-second, so your patients can have the best medical experience and outcomes possible.

Anything from a park to a rooftop garden can be the perfect addition to your medical facility. Bringing the outdoors directly to your patients, staff, and visitors, has immeasurable but highly recognized benefits. If you're looking at ways to transform your healthcare facility, incorporating the beauty and serenity nature should be at the top of your list.

About Simone Health Development Companies:

Simone Health Development Companies is a full-service real estate investment company specializing in the acquisition and development of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties in the New York tristate area. Headquartered in the Bronx, the privately held company owns and manages more than 5 million square feet of property in the Bronx, Westchester County, Queens, Long Island, Connecticut and New Jersey. The company's portfolio includes more than 100 properties and ranges from multi-building office parks to retail and industrial space. The largest and most successful development from Simone Health is the 42-acre Hutchinson Metro Center office complex located directly off the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx. The first two phases of the complex, which comprise nearly 750,000 square feet of Class A office and medical space, are fully leased. Two additional phases totaling 650,000 square feet (370,000-square-foot Metro Center Atrium and 280,000-square-foot Tower Two), are completed and fully leased. Visit www.simdev.com

