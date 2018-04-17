Mixing Creole Spice with an Award-Winning Southern Chef

OPELOUSAS, La., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of Southern tradition, Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine is kicking up the heat with a new partnership. Tony's is proud to announce it is teaming up with southern legend Chef Virginia Willis and will be the Presenting Sponsor for her upcoming book tour.

Secrets of the Southern Table: A Food Lover’s Tour of the Global South

Willis is launching her newest cookbook, Secrets of the Southern Table: A Food Lover's Tour of the Global South. This new book embraces everything Southern, including its people and traditions – while also breaking many of the existing stereotypes about Southern cooking.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with such an outstanding chef," said Celeste Chachere, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Tony Chachere's®. "Just as Tony Chachere himself embodied true Southern tradition and brought it to life through his Creole Seasoning, Virginia's recipes do the same with their authentic styles and ingredients."

Willis, who was born in Georgia, combined her talents with award-winning photographer Angie Mosier. The two spent almost a year traveling to 11 states – including the farms and fields of Louisiana – to capture the richness of the modern south. Each of the eight chapters in Secrets of the Southern Table showcases a farmer, catcher, harvester, or maker; and 10 recipes from the home cook that reflect the cuisine of the modern south.

"Growing up in Louisiana, Tony Chachere's® Creole Seasoning was as much an integral part of my mother's kitchen as her cast iron skillet," said Virginia Willis, a James Beard award-winning cookbook author and chef. "It's now a trusted pantry staple in my own kitchen and is my absolute go-to spice blend. I'm thrilled to partner with Tony Chachere's® for my Secrets of the Southern Table book tour and share with readers the authentic flavors of the South. Laissez le bon temps rouler, y'all!"

Secrets of the Southern Table goes on sale Tuesday, May 1, but is available now for preorder. The book tour begins on April 30 in Atlanta and will run through September. Tony Chachere's® will be showcased throughout the tour. For more information about the book and about Virginia Willis, visit virginiawillis.com and follow Tony Chachere's® on Facebook at tonychacheres, on Instagram @tonychacheres, and on Twitter @TonyChacheres.

Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking. Tony Chachere's® continues to be family owned and operated and is located in Opelousas, Louisiana. Employing more than 75 people, the family maintains a tradition of Creole authenticity in its comprehensive line of seasonings, mixes, marinades and sauces for both pantry and table.

