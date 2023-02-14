MixMode Announces Mark Rotolo as Chief Revenue Officer

Follows a Strong Year of Growth in 2022

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MixMode Inc., the leader in AI-driven network security, today announced the addition of Mark Rotolo as Chief Revenue Officer. Rotolo will be responsible for sales and sales operations and he will be focused on accelerating MixMode's triple-digit growth in 2021 and 2022.

Mark Rotolo is an industry veteran with 30+ years of experience. Prior to MixMode, Mark was in an executive sales position at Fortinet. He has also held senior leadership sales roles at a variety of leading Cybersecurity companies including: Threat X, Inc, ProtectWise, Inc. (Acquired by Verizon), Shape Security (Acquired by F5) and Palo Alto Networks. Rotolo is highly regarded for his abilities to build creative sales solutions teams and implement aggressive expansion strategies. His experience includes leadership of sales teams, sales engineering, client success and channel.

"We are very fortunate to be adding Mark to our growing team," said John Keister, CEO of MixMode. "His leadership and experience in helping large enterprises innovate by adopting best-in-class security platforms will be instrumental to MixMode's plans to disrupt the Cybersecurity space. We look forward to building on the tremendous momentum we generated in 2022 and continuing to deliver for our customers."

Rotolo will join a sales team that has expanded its footprint over the last 24 months to cover sales opportunities with large enterprises both in the U.S. and around the world.

"Large enterprises are struggling with Cybersecurity because it is very hard to process massive data feeds, get precise alerting and do so at a fair price," said Rotolo. "By being able to deliver on all three, the demand for MixMode is expanding. I look forward to helping the company continue to grow and scale while supporting the unique customer-first culture and the people who are driving teamwork, execution, trust and a passion for the mission and vision." Rotolo continues, "Simply put, I am excited about MixMode's large market opportunity and an amazing group of people who are experienced in building large, high-growth enterprises."

About MixMode:

MixMode is a no-rules-required Cybersecurity platform, serving large enterprises with big data environments across a variety of industries. MixMode delivers a patented, self-learning platform that acts as the Cybersecurity Intelligence Layer℠ to detect both known and unknown attacks, including novel attacks designed to bypass legacy cyber defenses. This is accomplished in real-time, across any cloud or on-premise data stream. Trusted by global entities in banking, public utilities and government sectors, industry cyber leaders rely on MixMode to protect their most critical assets. The platform dramatically improves the efficiency of SOC teams previously burdened with writing and tuning rules and manually searching for attacks. The MixMode platform can be deployed remotely, with no appliances, in under an hour with business outcomes evident within days. Backed by PSG and Entrada Ventures, the company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at www.mixmode.ai .

SOURCE MixMode