MixMode Garners Spot in 2024 CRN® Partner Program Guide

Recognized for World-Class Paradigm Partner Program

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MixMode, the leading provider of advanced AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, today announced that MixMode has been honored by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , with inclusion in its 2024 Partner Program Guide. The annual guide is the definitive listing of the most rewarding partner programs from leading technology vendors that provide products and services through the IT channel. Those named to the exclusive annual listing assist channel partners in locating the IT vendors that best match their individual business needs and goals.

"We are honored to be recognized by CRN for our channel-first approach and our world-class partner program," said Todd DeBell, VP of Global Channel and Alliances at MixMode. "Our valued partners are critical to our success, and we are committed to equipping them with the tools, training and resources they need to effectively secure our customers from the most advanced cyber threats."

The MixMode Paradigm Program offers partners a comprehensive set of benefits including:

Access to MixMode's leading Advanced AI Threat Detection and Response Platform

Dedicated channel management and marketing support

Comprehensive sales and technical training

Attractive margins and incentives

"Recognition on this list reflects the value of spotlighted vendor partner programs and their commitment to evolving with solution providers and supporting IT channel success," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "This recognition empowers solution providers to discover vendors that keep pace with the evolving requirements of their business and their clients. With CRN's 2024 Partner Program Guide, solution providers can access deep insights into the unique strengths of each partner program and the vendors who demonstrate dedication to their partner community."

The 2024 Partner Program Guide provides essential information to solution providers exploring technology vendor partner programs that offer high value and will be featured in the April 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG .

About MixMode

MixMode is the leader in delivering AI cybersecurity solutions at scale and is the first to bring a third-wave, context-aware AI approach that automatically learns and adapts to dynamically changing environments. MixMode offers a patented, self-supervised learning Platform designed to detect known and unknown threats in real-time across cloud, hybrid, or on-prem environments. Large enterprises with big data environments, including global entities in financial services, Fortune 1K commercial enterprises, critical infrastructure, and government sectors, trust MixMode to protect their most critical assets. Backed by PSG and Entrada Ventures, the company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at www.mixmode.ai .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow MixMode: X (Twitter) , LinkedIn and Facebook.

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn, and Facebook .

© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

MixMode Company Contact:

Karen Buffo

MixMode

[email protected]

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

[email protected]

SOURCE MixMode, Inc.