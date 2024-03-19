MixMode Included on Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers 2024 List

Awarded for Outstanding Work Culture, Growth and Employee Experience

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MixMode, the leading provider of advanced AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, today announced that MixMode has been recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list, announced in March 2024, highlights the top 500 startup companies nationwide and can be viewed on the Forbes' website.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Forbes as one of America's best startup employers," said John Keister, CEO of MixMode. "Our world-class team of AI researchers, engineers and cybersecurity experts is the driving force behind MixMode's success. We are thankful to our whole team for fostering an outstanding employee experience and culture of innovation to drive our company and our platform forward."

The America's Best Startup Employers 2024 ranking examines best-performing startups as employers through defined KPIs to guide potential candidates in finding innovative and stable startups to work for. More than 7 million data points were gathered and analyzed, and 20,000 companies were vetted. In-depth analysis included employer reputation, employee satisfaction and growth.

"MixMode is revolutionizing cybersecurity with advanced AI to outmaneuver even the most sophisticated attackers, and our whole team is passionate about this mission," said Keister. "Our employees' talents and passion will continue to power our growth and our client satisfaction. This recognition from Forbes validates our commitment to being an employer of choice in cybersecurity."

Ultimately, the 500 startups with the highest scores (less than 3% of all companies analyzed) made Forbes final ranking of America's Best Startup Employers 2024. The full Forbes 2024 America's Best Startup Employers list along with ranking methodology and additional insights can be found at Forbes.com .

About MixMode

MixMode is the leader in delivering AI cybersecurity solutions at scale and is the first to bring a third-wave, context-aware AI approach that automatically learns and adapts to dynamically changing environments. MixMode offers a patented, self-supervised learning Platform designed to detect known and unknown threats in real-time across cloud, hybrid, or on-prem environments. Large enterprises with big data environments, including global entities in financial services, Fortune 1K commercial enterprises, critical infrastructure, and government sectors, trust MixMode to protect their most critical assets. Backed by PSG and Entrada Ventures, the company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at www.mixmode.ai.

