MixMode Releases State of Cloud Security 2023 Survey and Delivers Cloud Detection and Response Via the AWS Marketplace

MixMode

19 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Real-time Visibility and Cloud-native Detection Among Missing Links for Cloud Defense

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MixMode, the leader in delivering generative AI cybersecurity solutions for real-time threat detection and response at scale, today released its annual State of Cloud Security report along with the availability of MixMode Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for AWS in the AWS Marketplace. The report provides sobering statistics on the gaps enterprises face in securing multi-cloud and hybrid environments and provides insight into how Generative AI can deliver real-time threat detection to help close the cloud security gap. 

The MixMode survey with Cybersecurity Insiders reveals that most organizations must adopt multi-cloud strategies with adequate visibility, controls, and data security capabilities tailored to cloud platforms. Key findings include:

- 75% are extremely or very concerned about cloud security.
- 40% have hybrid cloud environments, while 38% have multi-cloud - increasing complexity.
- 70% still rely on traditional security tools rather than cloud-native controls.
- 77% use at least 3-point products to manage cloud security, indicating a need for unified cloud security.

"The report signals a troubling disconnect between accelerated cloud adoption and the readiness of security technologies to protect these environments," said John Keister, MixMode CEO. "Legacy tools are fundamentally limited in securing cloud workloads and data at scale. Companies need cloud-native real-time threat detection to ensure their environments are secure."

MixMode Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for AWS, now available on the AWS Marketplace, provides unified visibility and cloud-native real-time threat detection across cloud and hybrid environments and network infrastructures. MixMode CDR for AWS enables:

  • Real-time Threat Detection: Cloud-native threat detection for novel and known attacks.
  • Unlimited Scalability: Easily monitor large volumes of data within your AWS environment.
  • Increased Efficiencies: Uplevel existing investments, reduce costs, and gain increased visibility.

"MixMode CDR gives customers the cloud-native security capabilities needed to match the complexity of their cloud environments," Keister continued. "Together with the State of Cloud Security report findings, we aim to drive awareness around the future of cloud security and deliver our advanced cybersecurity platform via the AWS Marketplace to meet the rising demand for scalable cloud detection and response."

MixMode's State of Cloud Security 2023 report and CDR solution for AWS equip companies to securely advance cloud adoption. Click to download the report or learn more about our AWS solution.

About MixMode:
MixMode is the leader in delivering generative AI cybersecurity solutions at scale. MixMode offers a patented, self-supervised learning Platform designed to detect known and unknown threats in real-time across cloud, hybrid, or on-prem environments. Large enterprises with big data environments, including global entities in financial services, Fortune 1K commercial enterprises, critical infrastructure, and government sectors, trust MixMode to protect their most critical assets. Backed by PSG and Entrada Ventures, the company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at www.mixmode.ai.

CONTACT: Karen Buffo, [email protected]

SOURCE MixMode

