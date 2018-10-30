Mixpanel expands business offerings to include programs geared at startups and nonprofit companies

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixpanel, the world's leading user analytics platform, today announced the launch of a special initiative to unlock advanced analytic insights for startups and nonprofits. With this initiative, Mixpanel is bolstering its commitment to help organizations grow by improving their end users' experience and helping them make data-informed product & marketing decisions.

Startups and nonprofits have the opportunity to take advantage of the same industry-leading user analytics capabilities already employed by Mixpanel's growing worldwide customer base of 26,000 companies, including Shutterfly, DocuSign, Lemonade, and Hinge. Through this initiative, startups will receive 90% off of Mixpanel's Enterprise price, and nonprofits will receive up to 10,000 free Monthly Tracked Users, plus an 80% discount for additional tracked users.

"Building a product that customers can't live without starts with a deep understanding of their needs," said Amir Movafaghi, CEO of Mixpanel. "With access to Mixpanel's most advanced features, startups can do complex behavioral analysis and collaborate across their teams to unlock faster growth."

Nonprofits have the ability to tap into Mixpanel's advanced analytics to answer complex questions about donor and constituent behavior and then use that knowledge to invest in the areas with the biggest potential impact for good.

David Hunt, Head of Digital at Breast Cancer Care, a UK-wide charity providing support and information to anyone affected by breast cancer, says: "Breast Cancer Care is absolutely delighted with Mixpanel's new initiative, allowing us to access advanced insights. As we're currently developing ways to improve the experience of women with breast cancer who use our app, BECCA, these in-depth analytics and targeted engagements are vital."

Mixpanel's goal is to help emerging organizations and nonprofits get their start and place data at the center of their operations. With advanced user behavior analysis, automatic insights and A/B testing, to help grow and retain their user bases and evolve their products.

For additional information and qualifying details for startups, visit: https://mixpanel.com/startups/

For additional information and qualifying details for nonprofits, visit: discover.mixpanel.com/nonprofit.html

About Mixpanel

Mixpanel is helping the world learn from its data by translating user behavior into actionable knowledge. As the leading user analytics platform, Mixpanel tracks interactions to surface information that provides valuable insights which enable businesses to make smarter decisions, break down knowledge silos and drive data-informed innovation. Mixpanel is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York, Seattle, Salt Lake City, London, and Singapore. For more information about Mixpanel, visit: www.mixpanel.com .

