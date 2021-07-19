Mixpanel, Leading Product Analytics Company, Wins Multiple Comparably "Best Places to Work" Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixpanel , the leading product analytics company, today proudly announced that the company has been recognized by Comparably , an organization that honors companies with its "Best Places to Work Awards" as rated by their own employees, with multiple awards showcasing Mixpanel's industry-leading workplace culture.

Comparably's annual "Best Places to Work Awards" honor the top-rated leaders and organizations according to more than 10 million employee ratings. The awards are recognized as the most accurate and comprehensive representation of what it's like to work at 60,000 U.S. companies and are based on anonymous feedback submitted by employees in the last 12 months directly on Comparably.com.

"As the world was plagued by the pandemic of the past year, employees needed executives who could lead with strength and compassion," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Mixpanel's multiple award wins is a testament to how committed the leadership team is to transparency, diversity, and career growth opportunities for all of its employees."

Mixpanel was named a 2021 Best Place to Work Award recipient in the following categories:

Best CEOs for Women (according to Female Employees): The rankings are based solely on anonymous sentiment ratings from female employees about their CEOs.

(according to Female Employees): The rankings are based solely on anonymous sentiment ratings from female employees about their CEOs. Best CEOs for Diversity (according to Employees of Color): Rankings based solely on anonymous sentiment ratings from employees of color (non-Caucasian) about their CEOs.

(according to Employees of Color): Rankings based solely on anonymous sentiment ratings from employees of color (non-Caucasian) about their CEOs. Best Companies for Career Growth: Rankings based on anonymous ratings from all employees about the company's career growth opportunities.

"We're extremely proud of the culture we built and our leadership team that deeply cares for its people," said Amy Hsuan, VP of People and Strategy at Mixpanel. "We deeply value our employee's feedback–their voice is embedded into our Diversity & Inclusion initiatives and our Career Development process, which is why winning these awards from Comparably is such an honor."

Mixpanel's workplace environment is based on cultural values including:

Be Open: When knowledge becomes open, we can come together as a team to collaborate around a shared purpose

Customer Focus: Our customers' success is our success

Lead Change: Everyone at Mixpanel has the capacity to make an impact on the business

Results Oriented: Driving results in a measurable way ensures we stay focused on the highest impact initiatives

One Team: We can't win without each other

One anonymous employee that rated the Mixpanel leadership on Comparably stated, "I love that he (Amir) has set goals about diversity and inclusion and has really shown up to support women and other minorities in the workplace."

Mixpanel has implemented a wide variety of initiatives to support employees including 9 ERG's (Employee Resources Groups), access to Modern Health , wellness days, offering a monthly health and wellness stipend, providing VTO (40 hours of Volunteer Time Off), LTO (40 hours of Learning Time Off), and more. In addition, the company believes in transparency from leadership with bi-weekly all-hands meetings, informal town hall meetings, board deck reviews, and additional team-building activities.

About Mixpanel

Mixpanel helps companies measure what matters, make decisions fast, and build better products through data. With our powerful, self-serve product analytics solution, teams can easily analyze how and why people engage, convert, and retain—in real-time, across devices—to improve their user experience.

Mixpanel serves over 26,000 companies from different industries around the world, including Expedia, Uber, Ancestry, DocuSign, and Lemonade. Headquartered in San Francisco, Mixpanel has offices in New York, Seattle, Austin, London, Barcelona, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.mixpanel.com

