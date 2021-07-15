Mixpanel Partners with Product School to Offer Free Product Analytics Certification Course

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies can have treasure troves of data, but if they don't know how to analyze it, the data is worthless. To bring product analytics to a wider audience, Mixpanel, the world's leading product analytics company, today announced an innovative partnership with Product School, the global leader in Product Management training, to offer a free Products Analytics Certification course to educate course attendees of any age and job level about the "ins and outs" of product analytics.

Available for free beginning today at productschool.com/analytics, the course is self-paced and fully online, allowing students to learn how to build behavioral metrics from scratch, unpacking complex topics like acquisition metrics, retention metrics, and product experimentation. In addition, all students that complete the course will be eligible to receive $5,000 in Mixpanel credits (new signups only), so that they can immediately put their newly learned tools to work while having access to impactful product analytics information and tools.

The course will teach students that by using product analytics to parse, reorder, and sort data, they can uncover trends and information that weren't obvious before, and then use those insights to make better products. This course is for anyone who works in (or wants to work in) product management, growth marketing or data operations.

"This exclusive partnership allows Mixpanel to match our learnings and insights in product analytics with Product School, the industry's most respected leader in product management training," said Amir Movafaghi, CEO at Mixpanel. "We can't wait to unlock value for product development teams and watch them bring it to life in their day-to-day execution."

"In partnership with Mixpanel, Product School is equipping product managers and leaders with the skills to leverage the power of analytics. We're excited to offer this free opportunity to teach product analytics with access to the powerful Mixpanel analytics tool," said Carlos Gonzalez de Villaumbrosia, Founder & CEO at Product School. "This is the best time in history to build digital products. With knowledge of data analytics, Product Managers will be able to build the tools that help define the future."

With today's competitive business environment, learning and implementing product analytics is more important than ever. With the uncertain times around the world, businesses that make the right/smart decisions are better positioned for success. By providing free access to a wealth of information and knowledge, Mixpanel and Product School are bringing product analytics to a wider audience than ever before. The future of a company can depend on what they do with their data and the future starts now, with the Products Analytics Certification course from Mixpanel and Product School.

About Mixpanel

Mixpanel helps companies measure what matters, make decisions fast, and build better products through data. With our powerful, self-serve product analytics solution, teams can easily analyze how and why people engage, convert, and retain—in real-time, across devices—to improve their user experience.

Mixpanel serves over 26,000 companies from different industries around the world, including Expedia, Uber, Ancestry, DocuSign, and Lemonade. Headquartered in San Francisco, Mixpanel has offices in New York, Seattle, Austin, London, Barcelona, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.mixpanel.com.

About Product School

Founded in 2014, Product School is the global leader in Product Management training with a community of over one million product professionals. Its certificates are the most industry-recognized credentials by employers hiring product managers. All of its instructors are real-world Product Leaders working at top Silicon Valley companies including Google, Facebook, Netflix, Airbnb, PayPal, Uber, and Amazon. www.productschool.com

