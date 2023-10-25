MIXT Launches Collaboration with Cult Sauce Sensation, Bachan's

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIXT is set to launch its new warm bowl menu category on October 25, and the fast-casual innovator's taking it to the next level by collaborating with a foodie cult favorite and fellow category pioneer, Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce. The partnership between the two is as organic as both brands' shared food values.

Leslie Silverglide, the groundbreaking, health-focused MIXT CEO and co-founder, and MIXT chef, Matt Colgan, approached this season's menu development as a time to introduce new flavors and bring warm dishes to the MIXT menu. Japanese flavors were a high priority and what ultimately led MIXT to Bachan's. Additionally, Mediterranean and Mexican flavors round out the rest of the brand-new warm bowl offering at MIXT.

On top of the other obvious similarities, MIXT and Bachan's stars aligned through their shared hometown roots. Both are Bay Area food success stories – MIXT began in San Francisco in 2006 and Bachan's in Sonoma County's Sebastopol in 2019, a semi-rural suburb of San Francisco.

Bachan's focus on clean, simple ingredients allows the brand to stay true to founder Justin Gill's multi-generational family recipe. Gill named the company after his bachan (a Japanese-American term of endearment for grandma) who taught him the family recipe. Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauces have taken the country by storm in a relatively short period of time. Robust, authentic, and on-trend flavors, like Bachan's, get chef Matt Colgan excited to pair with new MIXT creations.

"I started playing around with different ingredients to bring alive flavors in our new warm bowls and when it came to Bachan's, it was the perfect match. It added so much to our already flavor-forward bowls," says Colgan. "I see why it's such a consumer favorite. It truly has a brightness and umami that is magic when you add it to the bowl."

Bachan's namesake bowl is served with crispy chicken or organic house-marinated tofu, warm cilantro lime organic brown rice from Lundberg Family Farms, arugula, avocado, edamame, cucumbers, radishes, cabbage, and scallions, finished with a ginger sesame drizzle and a drizzle of Bachan's Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce.

"This is our first partnership in the restaurant space for Bachan's and we're thrilled to partner with a company with such similar values," says Gill. "We both prioritize clean eating and wholesome ingredients and know that when you're using the best ingredients you can let them shine on their own without clutter. We don't take shortcuts and it's about being true to our family recipe and creating products that over-deliver in the flavor department. I know MIXT genuinely understands and appreciates this and that excites me."

The seasonal fall menu, along with the launch of the warm bowls will be available in all MIXT locations starting October 25, 2023.

About MIXT:

We believe there is a right way to salad, the MIXT way. Founded by Leslie and David Silverglide in 2005, MIXT began in San Francisco with the mission to change the restaurant industry by creating a fast-casual experience where fresh ingredients are combined in thoughtful ways and connect the growers, makers, and enjoyers. MIXT's salad-forward concept distinguishes itself by sourcing the highest-quality, sustainable ingredients, and preparing everything from scratch at each restaurant -- from the vinaigrettes to the crispy chicken. In addition to salads, MIXT offers warm bowls and sandwiches that make plant-forward cuisine craveable. MIXT has been recognized as one of the nation's hottest fast-casual concepts and is a Certified B Corporation. From sprout to plate, MIXT actively supports healthy lifestyles, environmental sustainability, and a people-first company culture.

There are 18 MIXT locations in California, Texas, and Arizona. MIXT also has a sister restaurant, Split , with two San Francisco locations.

About Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce:

Bachan's was founded by Japanese American Justin Gill in 2013 and after six years of perfecting the multi-generational family recipe, the Original Japanese Sauce officially launched in 2019. With a mission to Bring Family Together® through food, culture, and family, Bachan's believes in a minimalistic and transparent approach to creating simple, authentic sauces inspired by traditional Japanese flavors. Bachan's family of sauces are cold-filled (not pasteurized) and made with the highest quality ingredients, without the use of preservatives or flavorings, because of Our Ingredients Matter®.

MIXT Seasonal Cozy Menu

WARM BOWLS: Featuring Lundberg Farms organic brown rice or organic rainbow quinoa.

BACHAN'S BOWL warm cilantro lime brown rice, arugula, crispy chicken or marinated tofu (grilled chicken in the financial district locations), avocado, edamame, cucumbers, radishes, cabbage, scallions, ginger sesame drizzle, and a drizzle of Bachan's Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce.

DAVE'S TACO BOWL warm cilantro lime brown rice, cabbage, grilled achiote chicken, avocado, cotija, black beans, chipotle crema, salsa verde, and a lime wedge.

MEDITERRANEAN BOWL warm rainbow quinoa, cabbage, grilled chicken, avocado, feta, zaatar pita crisps, walnuts, currants, pickled red onions, fresh herbs topped with a red pepper walnut drizzle.

SALADS

HARVEST mixt greens, grilled chicken, candied pecans, roasted butternut squash, apples, blue cheese, savory herbs, and a pomegranate vinaigrette.

SPICY BRUSSELS butter lettuce, cabbage, grilled chicken, spicy brussels sprouts, avocado, feta, pumpkin seeds, pickled red onions, radishes, savory herbs and an avocado lime vinaigrette.

