Mixx Audio Expands Reach with U.S. Launch

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MIXX Audio, a UK-based audio technology company, is excited to announce the introduction of its innovative product lines to the American market, offering consumers access to cutting-edge audio solutions.

MIXX Audio's latest earbud offerings.
Founded in 2008, MIXX has been a trailblazer in the audio industry for over 17 years, specializing in cutting-edge personal audio products including earbuds and headphones. This launch marks a significant milestone in MIXX Audio's commitment to providing top-of-the-line, innovative audio products to consumers across the nation. MIXX Audio was founded on the principle of developing premium audio products at an attainable price and to ensure any product they produce meets their three filters- make it simple, make it better, and make it useful.

"We at MIXX are passionate about crafting audio experiences that elevate every moment," said Prash Vadgama, CEO. "Expanding into the US represents an exciting opportunity to engage with and provide our quality, innovative, and affordable products to new customers. We are thrilled to offer users in the US our innovative range of audio products, each designed to deliver immersive sound experiences that resonate with our customers' lifestyles."

All MIXX products are designed and developed in the UK from conception. Through relentless dedication to design, testing, and in-house development, MIXX brings forth products that seamlessly blend style, performance, and accessibility. With a diverse range of products for every type of user, MIXX uses emerging technologies to help consumers get maximum usage and benefit from their products every day.

In conjunction with this launch, MIXX is now partnering with Amazon to make its products even more accessible to the US market. MIXX Audio's full lineup of headphones and earbuds will be available on its Amazon storefront later this year.

For more information on MIXX Audio and its products, visit https://www.mixxaudiousa.com

Media Contact: Amanda Whited, [email protected] 

About MIXX Audio
Mixx Audio is a UK-based company that designs and develops a range of personal audio products such as wireless earphones and portable mini speakers used by millions of customers daily. Founded by a group of audio enthusiasts, Mixx Audio has now sold over 2.6 million earphones to its customers in the UK. This has been achieved by designing products that deliver what the customer requires, offering reliability, comfort, and ease of use at very affordable prices. As specialists in sound, customers can rely on Mixx Audio to provide them with high-quality audio products.

Mixx Audio is a division of Bayan Audio Ltd; specialists in wireless speaker systems for home and outdoors.

