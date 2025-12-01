Mixx Technologies Raises $33M Series-A to Redefine AI Infrastructure through Full-Stack Optical Integration

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixx Technologies Inc, the pioneer behind high-performance, system-scale optical connectivity for the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, today announced the successful closure of a $33 million Series A funding round. The financing was led by ICM HPQC Fund, with participation from TDK Ventures, Systemiq Capital, Banpu Innovation & Ventures, G Vision Capital, Ajinomoto Group Ventures, AVITIC Innovation Fund, and other strategic partners. The oversubscribed round reflects strong investor confidence in Mixx's breakthrough approach.

Mixx's Silicon-Integrated Optical Connectivity Platform

Mixx was founded by the innovators behind Intel's silicon photonics-based transceivers and Broadcom's industry-first co-packaged optics (CPO) for network switches. The team has been at the forefront of every major leap in connectivity and is now uniting to eliminate the interconnect bottleneck that constrains performance and scalability of artificial intelligence. With a platform that merges photonics, advanced packaging, and system architecture, Mixx is building the foundation for faster and more parallelized AI infrastructure.

The capital will be used to advance Mixx's product development milestones, expand its global footprint, and scale R&D centers in the U.S., India, and Taiwan, alongside continued investment in its strategic collaborations with ecosystem partners.

"As AI infrastructure scales into the exabyte era, the very metrics of performance are shifting," said Vivek Raghuraman, CEO and co-founder of Mixx Technologies. "What once centered on link speeds and component efficiency must now account for system-wide power, latency, and reliability measured at the data center level. Mixx is rethinking these fundamentals to optimize end-to-end data movement, where every pico-joule saved and nanosecond gained compounds across trillions of interconnected nodes."

At the heart of this shift is HBxIO™, a silicon-integrated optical engine that forms a communication platform for next-generation AI infrastructure. Combined with open standards, proprietary orchestration algorithms, and a high-radix connector, this advanced architecture bridges the compute demands of the back-end and front-end network with unprecedented speed and reliability. By delivering higher bandwidth, lower power consumption, and reduced total cost of ownership, Mixx is redefining the connectivity fabric needed to realize the full potential of tomorrow's intelligent systems.

Dr. Rebecca Schaevitz, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Mixx added, "We're transforming the path from transistor to fiber with silicon-integrated optics, flattening the network and eliminating bottlenecks at the core. Our connectivity fabric is engineered to scale as aggressively as modern AI compute."

Performance Breakthroughs with System Level Integration

Switchless clusters : Mixx unlocks the true potential of scale-up AI inference. The ultra-high radix connectivity boosts port counts (radix) by up to 4x over copper SerDes based CPOs. This flattened network topology enables a 32x improvement in compute efficiency.

: Mixx unlocks the true potential of scale-up AI inference. The ultra-high radix connectivity boosts port counts (radix) by up to 4x over copper SerDes based CPOs. This flattened network topology enables a 32x improvement in compute efficiency. Advancing 3.5D integration : Direct-to- ASIC silicon integration of optics enabling the shortest and fastest data path, which eliminates unnecessary components and failure points. This streamlined architecture delivers up to 75% power savings and 2× lower latency as compared to the state-of-the-art interconnects, establishing a new benchmark for efficiency in large-scale AI infrastructure.

: Direct-to- silicon integration of optics enabling the shortest and fastest data path, which eliminates unnecessary components and failure points. This streamlined architecture delivers up to 75% power savings and 2× lower latency as compared to the state-of-the-art interconnects, establishing a new benchmark for efficiency in large-scale AI infrastructure. Foundation for disaggregated intelligence: Mixx is redefining the system by enabling a truly composable fabric where compute, memory, and acceleration resources can be interconnected, scaled, and orchestrated dynamically in the package.

Mixx is redefining the system by enabling a truly composable fabric where compute, memory, and acceleration resources can be interconnected, scaled, and orchestrated dynamically in the package. Driving industry adoption through open standards: The HBxIO™ engine is developed around open standards, full interoperability and multi-protocol support enabled to integrate seamlessly with existing hyperscale infrastructure. This open approach is a critical feature, facilitating the global adoption of silicon-integrated optics as the future of AI connectivity.

Investor & Ecosystem Partner Perspective

"AI connectivity infrastructure is being redefined in real time, and Mixx has brought together the most capable team to lead that transformation," said Matthew Gould, Portfolio Manager at ICM HPQC Fund. "Their expertise in optics, execution, and large-scale system deployment positions them to tackle challenges others are only beginning to see. We're proud to back a team shaping the foundation of next-generation AI."

"TDK Ventures invests in companies driving sustainable technological transformation at scale," said Tina Tosukhowong, Investment Director at TDK Ventures. "Mixx's pragmatic approach makes manufacturability seamless for the AI era—enabling a multi-generation roadmap for performance improvement and energy efficiency gains, both critical for the growth of hyperscale infrastructure."

Irena Spazzapan and Jasper Wigley, Managing Partner and Senior Associate at Systemiq Capital emphasizes that sustainability and energy conservation will define the transformation for next decade of AI infrastructure. "Mixx is delivering the right technology at exactly the right time — a system-level optical architecture designed to optimize power and economics. It's rare to see technology so precisely aligned with what the market needs."

"As models grow and inference becomes the dominant workload, connectivity—not compute—becomes the constraint," said Dr. Luke Tang, Managing Partner at G Vision Capital. "Mixx's photonic architecture unlocks inference throughput by removing the interconnect bottleneck and enabling fully disaggregated, high-utilization AI systems." Further, Stella Jin, Managing Partner at G Vision Capital, added, "We're excited to partner with Mixx as they set a new benchmark for inference performance at scale."

About Mixx Technologies

Mixx Technologies, Inc. is a deep-tech company founded by the team that commercialized many zero-to-one silicon photonics products. The company is now accelerating the future of artificial intelligence by solving the data-movement bottleneck for compute infrastructure. Mixx's foundational multi-terabit HBxIO™ platform provides ultra-high-radix, scale-up connectivity enabling cloud service providers to deploy massive AI inference models at unprecedented speed and efficiency.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, with operations in India and Taiwan, Mixx Technologies is driving the next generation of reliable, scalable and sustainable AI infrastructure.

About the ICM HPQC Fund

The ICM HPQC Fund is a specialist investment vehicle focused on the accelerating demand for high-performance computing and quantum infrastructure. Managed by ICM Global Funds Pte Ltd, the Fund invests in the foundational technologies that power next generation compute – including semiconductors, photonics, data centre systems, and quantum hardware. By investing at the intersection of physics, engineering, and computing - and with a global mandate focused on early-stage, deep-tech companies - the Fund seeks to capture long-term value from the next wave of technological transformation, where demand for compute, bandwidth, and energy efficiency continues to outpace supply.

